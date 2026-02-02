Nigeria: Niger Speaker Commends Army, DSS for Dislodging Bandits, Rescuing 70 Victims

The Speaker of the Niger State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji, has commended the Nigerian Army, the Department of State Services (DSS), and other security agencies for their successful operations against bandits in parts of the state.

Sarkin-Daji praised the security forces for dislodging bandits from Mariga Local Government Area and other communities within the Niger North Senatorial District, describing the operation as a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against insecurity in the state.

According to the Speaker, the coordinated efforts of the security agencies led to the rescue of no fewer than 70 kidnapped victims. He noted that several bandits were neutralised during the operation, while others were arrested.

He attributed the success of the operation to the bravery, professionalism, and commitment of the security personnel, stressing that their actions have brought renewed hope and relief to affected communities.

The Speaker noted the joint clearance operations by the Army and the DSS, which he said was based on intelligence, and resulted in the rescue of over 70 kidnapped persons in the state.

The Speaker's commendation was contained in a statement issued on Sunday by the Assembly's acting head, Directorate of Media and Public Relations, Mairo Adamu Mani.

The Speaker stated that "this decisive action has greatly weakened the activities of criminal elements in the affected areas and restored confidence among residents who had lived in fear for a long time."

"Rt. Hon. Abdulmalik Mohammed Sarkin-Daji further praised the tireless efforts of the security agencies, especially special forces and DSS operatives, for their continuous sacrifices in protecting lives and property across Niger State and Nigeria at large.

"He acknowledged the risks involved in such operations and expressed deep appreciation to the officers and men who put their lives on the line to ensure peace, stability, and the safety of citizens, especially in vulnerable communities.

"The Speaker assured the security agencies of the unwavering support and cooperation of the Niger State Government, emphasizing that the state will continue to provide all necessary assistance to strengthen security operations," the statement added.

Thr statement said Niger state government, "remains fully committed to working closely with all security stakeholders to ensure that the lingering challenges of insecurity are completely addressed and brought to an end."

According to the statement, the Speaker "also appealed to all Nigerlites to remain calm, vigilant, and law-abiding, assuring them that the government considers the security of lives and property as its topmost priority.

"The Speaker encouraged residents to continue to support security agencies by providing credible and timely information that will aid ongoing and future operations aimed at sustaining peace and stability across the state".