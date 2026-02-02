Nigeria: What Coup Plotters Planned for Me, Others - General Musa

In October 2025, PREMIUM TIMES exclusively reported how the coup plotters marked key government officials for assassination and arrest.

The Minister of Defence, Christopher Musa, has confirmed that he was among the individuals targeted for arrest or assassination in the foiled coup plot uncovered by Nigerian security agencies.

Speaking during Sunday Politics, a Channels TV programme, Mr Musa, a retired Nigerian Army general, disclosed that intelligence gathered during investigations showed he had been specifically listed as a target by the coup plotters.

"I was supposed to be arrested, and if I refused, I was supposed to be shot," he said on Sunday.

A security source with direct knowledge of the matter had told this newspaper that the coup plotters planned to kill President Tinubu, Vice President Kashim Shettima, Senate President Godswill Akpabio, and other top officials.

The source added that people like Mr Musa who was then the Chief of Defence Staff, were to be arrested.

More details of plan

Mr Musa said the plot included coordinated moves to detain key figures within the political and security establishment, with provisions for lethal force against anyone who resisted.

He described the development as a grave threat to national security and constitutional order, stressing that the plan demonstrated a dangerous level of recklessness by those involved.

The official said the alleged conspirators underestimated both the Nigerian state and the public, noting that such actions would not have received support from citizens.

"Even without the armed forces, Nigerians will have stood against him," Mr Musa said, recalling how Nigerians have fought against the military in the past.

He added that anyone who ventures into a coup plot understands the risks and consequences, describing the plotters as "unserious individuals."

Background

This newspaper reported that 16 officers were arrested in late September 2025 for plotting a coup to topple the administration of President Tinubu.

Military authorities initially said the officers were arrested for "indiscipline and breach of service regulations."

In a statement issued on 4 October, the Defence Headquarters said preliminary findings suggested the officers' grievances were linked to "career stagnation and failure in promotion examinations."

Mr Musa reiterated this point in his latest appearance on Channels TV. Referring to the leader of the coup, Mohammed Ma'aji, a colonel, the defence minister said he was disgruntled "because he was not promoted."

Noting that the military is very strict about its promotion exercises, Mr Musa said the colonel "didn't meet the marks to be promoted."

After the failed coup attempt, President Tinubu sacked the service chiefs including Mr Musa. He retained only Olufemi Oluyede and Emmanuel Undiandeye.

Mr Oluyede, who previously served as Chief of Army Staff, was elevated to Chief of Defence Staff, replacing Mr Musa, while Mr Undiandeye remained in his role as Chief of Defence Intelligence.

Later, amid heightened tensions following claims by US President Donald Trump of a "Christian genocide," Mr Musa was recalled and appointed Minister of Defence, replacing Muhammed Badaru, who stepped down citing health reasons.

On 26 January, the military finally admitted that the coup plot was indeed true. It stated that indicted officers will be arraigned in court.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that a total of 40 suspects have been arrested and will be tried.

Mr Musa called on Nigerians to remain vigilant and engaged in national affairs, stressing that national stability depends on collective responsibility.