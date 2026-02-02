Liberia, U.S. Confer On Economic Diplomacy, UNSC Seat

Liberia's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Madame Sara Beysolow Nyanti, on January 28, 2026, held official consultations at the U.S. Department of State with Mr. Nick Checker, Senior Bureau Official at the Bureau of African Affairs.

The discussions centered on key multilateral and bilateral priorities, including Liberia's role as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, cooperation on economic diplomacy, and migration-related issues. Both sides exchanged views on strengthening coordination at the United Nations and advancing shared approaches to peace and security, regional stability, and effective multilateralism.

The meeting also explored prospects for deepening U.S.-Liberia economic cooperation and ways to expand the pending United States-Liberia Partnership Dialogue. Emphasis was placed on leveraging Liberia's leadership role within the Mano River Union to promote regional integration, trade, and collective responses to shared economic and security challenges.

Migration issues were also discussed, focusing on continued dialogue and cooperation to address migration in a manner consistent with shared responsibilities and longstanding bilateral ties.

Earlier, Minister Nyanti met with the outgoing Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for African Affairs, Mr. Will Stevens, for consultations on similar themes related to U.S.-Liberia relations and regional and multilateral cooperation.

The Minister was accompanied by Dr. Al-Hassan Conteh, Ambassador of the Republic of Liberia to the United States.