Nigeria: Ademola Lookman Set to Complete Atlético Madrid Move

Atlético Madrid have announced they have reached an agreement with Serie A side Atalanta to sign Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman, in a deal that could inject fresh firepower into Diego Simeone's squad.

The 28 year old is already in Madrid to finalize his contract, Atlético confirmed on Sunday on X. "The agreement is subject to passing his medical and agreeing and formalizing his contract," the club said, offering no further financial details. Lookman is expected to undergo his medical today, Monday.

Lookman arrives at the Spanish capital with a wealth of European experience. He joined Atalanta in 2022 after stints at Fulham and Leicester City in the Premier League, and earlier spells at RB Leipzig and Everton. His journey has been marked by adaptability and decisive moments, including scoring three goals for Nigeria at the recent Africa Cup of Nations, where the Super Eagles narrowly missed the final after a semifinal shootout loss to Morocco, eventually finishing third.

For Atlético, currently third in LaLiga, nine points behind second-place Real Madrid and 10 behind leaders Barcelona, Lookman's arrival could prove pivotal as Simeone's side juggles domestic ambitions with a crucial Champions League campaign.

Atlético are set to face Club Brugge in the knockout playoffs later this month.

With his blend of pace, ingenuity and finishing quality, Lookman offers Atlético Madrid an added attacking dimension, complementing Diego Simeone's trademark tactical discipline as the club pushes for success on both the domestic and European fronts.