Liberia: Boakai Jr. Declares Education Liberia's Ultimate Equalizer

The junior son of President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Jr., has stressed that education remains the only viable pathway to Liberia's progress, describing it as the true equalizer that empowers individuals to rise and stand on their own merit.

"That's the only way we are going to move forward. We are not going to sit and wait for other people to help us. There was a time that this country was torn apart by tribalism but come to find out that education is the only equalizer," Boakai Jr. explained.

He noted that education equips people with confidence and independence, adding that once a person is educated, "nobody can tell you that they are responsible for your success."

Boakai Jr. also encouraged young Liberians to remain focused and resilient, reminding them that success does not come easily.

He cautioned against comparing one's journey to others, stressing that many people admired today endured unseen struggles before achieving success. He urged young people to start their own path and keep pushing, regardless of challenges.

Boakai Jr. made the remarks during an interview following the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter #260, 12th Annual Scholarship & Awards Ball, held at the Paynesville City Hall on Friday, January 30, 2026.

The 2025 Alpha Awards, presented by the Eta Epsilon Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Incorporated, honored exemplary leadership, dedicated service, and unwavering commitment to the fraternity's ideals of leadership, service, scholarship, and advocacy.

The awards recognize individuals whose contributions have advanced Alpha Phi Alpha's mission and positively impacted Liberia and the global community, celebrating excellence and adherence to the fraternity's founding principles.

Awardees included Ambassador George W. Wallace Jr., Alpha Award of Honor; T. Nelson Williams II, ED, Alpha Award of Merit; Dr. Puchu Leona Bernard and Dr. Frank Glover, Alpha Lifetime Achievement Awards; Sheikh Ali Krayee, Alpha Leadership Award; and Brother Nathaniel E. Kevin, A.D.D., Alpha Leadership Award.

During the program, Boakai Jr. also led the recognition of partners and sponsors, highlighting the organization's role in nurturing leadership and building pathways to success.

He said the awarding of scholarships aligns with Alpha Phi Alpha's commitment to true leadership development, academic excellence, and community upliftment.

"Through your meaningful support, we were able to invest in Liberia and prepare the next generation with the tools to lead and serve," he told the audience.

Expressing gratitude to partners and supporters, Boakai Jr. added that the fraternity looks forward to sustaining and strengthening partnerships in the future, as Alpha Phi Alpha continues to promote leadership and empower the next generation of Liberians.