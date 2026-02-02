Liberia: 'We Are Dying in Silence'

The Chairlady of Buthesue Town, Madam Malon Flomo, has issued a desperate appeal for urgent government intervention, citing years of neglect and worsening living conditions that continue to threaten the survival of residents in the remote Bong County community.

Speaking to reporters during a recent visit to the town, Madam Flomo described a community cut off from basic social services, where poor infrastructure has made everyday life increasingly difficult. She identified the lack of an all-weather road, the absence of a health facility, and limited access to education as the most critical challenges confronting the town.

According to her, the deplorable road network has severely affected the town's largely agrarian population. With no vehicle access, farmers are forced to carry their produce on their heads and walk long distances to reach nearby markets, a situation she said has undermined productivity and income. "The road condition is very bad. When our people harvest their crops, they suffer to take them to the market. This is a serious problem for our farmers," she said.

Madam Flomo warned that the health situation in Buthesue Town is even more dire. The community has no clinic or health post, leaving residents vulnerable during medical emergencies. Pregnant women, the sick, and the elderly are often transported in hammocks to neighboring towns for treatment due to impassable roads. She noted that such journeys are risky and, in some cases, fatal. "When somebody is sick, we suffer. Pregnant women suffer the most. This is not fair to our people," she added.

In the education sector, the Chairlady said progress is being driven largely by individual efforts rather than public investment. She disclosed that a daughter of the town is currently constructing a kindergarten school to provide early education for children. While welcoming the initiative, Madam Flomo stressed that the town still lacks adequate schools, trained teachers, and learning materials. "Our children deserve better opportunities than this," she said.

Expressing frustration over what she termed political abandonment, Madam Flomo accused elected officials of neglecting the town after securing votes. She warned that continued neglect could have political consequences. "The people we voted for have forgotten about us. If they cannot help us solve these problems, then in 2029, I will not vote. We voted for them, but they have abandoned us," she declared.

She has since appealed to the Government of Liberia, county authorities, development partners, humanitarian organizations, and well-meaning citizens to intervene and help improve living conditions in Buthesue Town, particularly for women and children who are most affected by the hardship.

With emotion evident in her voice, Madam Flomo concluded with a stark warning that underscored the gravity of the situation: "If they cannot help us, we will just die here because we are suffering in this town." Her appeal now places renewed pressure on national and local authorities to address the plight of Buthesue Town and prevent what residents fear could become a humanitarian crisis.