Liberia: Ngafuan Replies to Critics On Economic Claim

Monrovia- February 2, 2026. The Minister of Finance and Development Planning, Augustine Kpehe Ngafuan, has strongly defended President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's Annual Message, describing recent opposition criticism as misplaced and inconsistent with the administration's long-term economic recovery and growth strategy.

Recently, President Boakai delivered his third state of the nation address to the legislature and development partners, but it was met with skepticism from leading opposition parties, who criticized the president's annual message, claiming it doesn't reflect current-day reality.

But in response to opposition criticism, Minister Ngafuan stated that Liberia's economy is by far stronger today than it was two years ago and remains firmly on a path toward sustainable growth driven by strategic investments.

Minister Ngafuan was responding to critics, who questioned the government's emphasis on infrastructure development over what they called immediate "bread-and-butter" concerns.

Minister Ngafuan clarified that job creation remains at the center of the Boakai administration's agenda and that infrastructure investment is a key enabler of employment and economic opportunity.

"Some people do not understand the link between infrastructure investment and job creation," Minister Ngafuan said. "When you reduce the cost of electricity and transportation, you lower business expenses. That leads to expansion, higher productivity, and ultimately, more jobs."

Highlighting the energy sector as a critical constraint to growth, Minister Ngafuan noted that Liberia's electricity access rate remains below 40 percent.

The MFDP Boss disclosed that energy has once again been identified as a priority under the proposed Millennium Challenge Corporation (MCC) Compact, with the government targeting electricity access levels of over 75 percent in the medium term.

High electricity costs, he explained, continue to undermine the competitiveness of small and medium-sized enterprises, many of which depend on generators and expensive fuel.

"Ask any small business what their biggest cost is, and many will say power," he noted.

Minister Ngafuan also defended President Boakai's statement that more than 70,000 short- and medium-term jobs have been created over the past two years, rejecting claims that the figure is unrealistic.

He explained that the target translates to approximately 35,000 jobs per year, or just over 2,000 jobs annually per county, numbers he described as both reasonable and achievable. He further revealed that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning alone supported 277 interns in the past year.

While acknowledging the need for improved systems to better track employment generation across government ministries and agencies, the finance minister emphasized that tangible progress is being made. "Criticism is part of democracy," he said, "but we must also be honest about what is achievable and recognize what is already being done."

Addressing arguments that infrastructure investments overlook immediate household needs, Minister Ngafuan rejected the suggestion that road construction ignores everyday economic hardship.

He cited improved road connectivity to southeastern Liberia, which has significantly reduced travel time, lowered transportation costs, expanded market access for farmers, and contributed to declining domestic food prices.

"When farmers can bring their produce to market faster, prices fall," he explained. "That directly affects inflation and puts more food on the table for ordinary Liberians."

He added that roads, energy, education, and health consistently emerged as top national priorities during consultations for the government's national development agenda. While welcoming constructive debate and respecting opposing views, Minister Ngafuan reaffirmed the administration's confidence in its development strategy.

He stressed that infrastructure investments are not a distraction from livelihood concerns but a prerequisite for inclusive and sustained economic growth. "If we want major investors to operate profitably in Liberia, we must fix our power and road challenges," he said. "That is exactly what this government is doing."