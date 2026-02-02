Nigeria: Police Blame Most Accidents On One-Way Driving

Motorists and other road users have been warned to resist the temptation of one-way driving, noting that such menace constituted higher percentage of road accidents with serious fatality figures.

The Akwa Ibom State commissioner of police (CP), Baba Azare, who handed down the warning yesterday, against the backdrop of skirmishes arising from one-way driving, vowed his command would not hesitate to prosecute violators.

Speaking through the police spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, at the State Headquarters, Ikot Akpanabia, Uyo, the CP charged police operatives to be vigilant with a view to restoring sanity on the roads, especially major highways.

He said, "The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has issued a stern warning to motorists, commercial drivers, tricyclists, motorcyclists and cyclists who deliberately drive against the flow of traffic (popularly known as one-way driving) on roads across the State to desist immediately or face arrest and prosecution.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"The Command notes with serious concern the rising incidents of traffic violations involving road users who unlawfully operate against traffic, thereby endangering their own lives, the lives of other road users, and public safety.

"Driving against traffic constitutes a gross violation of traffic regulations and remains a major cause of road crashes, injuries, loss of lives, and damage to property.

"Consequently, all Area Commanders, Divisional Police Officers, Traffic Units, and Tactical Teams, have been directed to intensify enforcement operations across the State and ensure the arrest and prosecution of offenders without exception.

"Members of the public are advised to strictly obey traffic laws, respect road signs, and conduct themselves responsibly while using the roads. The Command reiterates that no individual or category of road user is above the law, and anyone found violating traffic regulations will be dealt with in accordance with extant laws.

"Parents, transport unions, fleet operators, and community leaders are also urged to caution their members and wards against this dangerous and unlawful practice.

"The State Police Command remains committed to ensuring the safety of all road users and maintaining peace and order on all highways and streets across the State," the CP stressed.