Nigeria: Tinubu's Visit to Türkiye

editorial

President Bola Tinubu recently undertook an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye, centred on strengthening military cooperation and expanding trade partnerships between both countries. This visit is a welcome development, as it reflects a strategic alliance aimed at addressing Nigeria's myriad socio-economic challenges.

Analysts have noted that the engagement holds significant promise, particularly in harnessing Türkiye's technological advancement in the defence sector and deepening bilateral trade relations.

As a newspaper, we recognise the strategic importance of the Republic of Türkiye in the global economy, owing to its unique geographic position linking Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. As rightly noted, Türkiye established a diplomatic presence in Nigeria in 1962, and this relationship has evolved over the decades into a mutually beneficial partnership. Bilateral trade between the two countries currently exceeds $1 billion annually, and it is therefore encouraging that both governments have now set a formal target of expanding trade volumes to $5 billion per year.

This prospect is particularly significant, given the attendant socio-economic benefits such expanded trade would generate at this critical juncture in Nigeria's development. An essential highlight of the presidential visit was the historic signing of nine bilateral agreements covering cooperation in diaspora policy, defence, the Economy and Trade Joint Committee, halal quality infrastructure, higher education, media and communication, and the Diplomacy Academy, among others.

It is our considered opinion that the strategic importance of these agreements could be far-reaching in reviving key sectors of the Nigerian economy, provided they are implemented effectively. This view is reinforced by existing examples of Turkish investments in Nigeria that have already contributed meaningfully to national socio-economic development. One such example is the Turkish Nizamiye Hospital in Abuja, a world-class medical facility established in 2014 and commissioned by former President Goodluck Jonathan. The hospital has played a notable role in reducing medical tourism while championing innovation in healthcare service delivery.

Similarly, the Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC), established in 1998, represent another tangible Turkish investment with lasting impact on Nigeria's education sector. Among its notable contributions is the annual National Mathematics Competition, organised in collaboration with the National Mathematical Centre to stimulate mathematical thinking and problem-solving skills among young Nigerians. In addition, Hayat Kimya's $200 million hygiene manufacturing facility in Ogun State stands as further evidence of the positive impact of Turkish investments in Nigeria.

Against this backdrop, this newspaper holds the firm view that the government must take deliberate, sustained steps to ease the costs and complexity of doing business in Nigeria. Creating a more enabling environment is essential to attracting increased foreign direct investment. The Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC) must continue to introduce incentives for foreign brands seeking to enter the Nigerian market with innovative products and services.

The president's visit to Türkiye should therefore translate into a clear policy direction that converts diplomatic engagements into tangible economic outcomes. Failure to do so would be counterproductive and inimical to Nigeria's drive for sustainable global partnerships.

Beyond Türkiye, President Tinubu has also signed several bilateral agreements with other countries, including the United Arab Emirates (UAE). These include a Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade and cooperation in renewable energy, infrastructure, logistics, and digital trade; a $600 million I-DICE financial agreement with France to support digital and creative enterprises; and a $500 million renewable energy and gas agreement with Germany, among others.

The socio-economic benefits expected from these agreements cannot be overstated. The Türkiye experience should serve as a reminder that Nigeria must align its domestic policies with its international ambitions to achieve sustainable growth and development. These historic visits and agreements must not remain mere documents, as has happened in the past. Policymakers must ensure their full implementation to pursue lasting economic transformation.

This newspaper further acknowledges that the president's visit to the Republic of Türkiye holds significant promise, particularly the Turkish President's pledge to support Nigeria's fight against insurgency, drawing on Türkiye's experience in addressing internal security challenges. This commitment offers renewed hope. It is therefore incumbent on all institutions and officials charged with implementing these initiatives to rise to the occasion and act in the country's best interests. The overarching objective remains sustainable growth and development.