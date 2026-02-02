Nigeria: Federal Govt to Arraign Perpetrators of Benue Killings Monday

Some suspects arrested and strongly linked to the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned on February 2 to answer for their crimes.

They will be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

This comes after a painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice assured Nigerians that justice will be served in the matter, sending a strong signal to enemies of the country operating under any guise.

A statement by Mr Kamarudeen Ogundele, S A to the President (Communication and Publicity, Office of the AGF and Minister of Justice, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of the lives and property of all as enshrined in the constitution.