Nigeria: Federal Govt to Arraign Perpetrators of Benue Killings Monday

2 February 2026
Leadership (Abuja)
By Kunle Olasanmi

Some suspects arrested and strongly linked to the killings in Yelwata, a town in Benue State, will be arraigned on February 2 to answer for their crimes.

They will be arraigned before Justice Joyce Abdul-Malik of the Federal High Court, Abuja.

This comes after a painstaking investigation and collaboration by government agencies.

The office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice assured Nigerians that justice will be served in the matter, sending a strong signal to enemies of the country operating under any guise.

A statement by Mr Kamarudeen Ogundele, S A to the President (Communication and Publicity, Office of the AGF and Minister of Justice, said the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu is committed to the protection of the lives and property of all as enshrined in the constitution.

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.