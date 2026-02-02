Liberia: Dillon and Nimbaians Clash Again?

Tensions Brew Over Abrupt Nullification of Atty. Kruah's Hearing

The confirmation hearing for Youth and Sports Minister-designate, Atty. Cornelia Kruah has been postponed to an unknown date.

The postponement was announced on Friday, January 30, 2026, briefly after Montserrado County Senator Abraham D. Dillon shared a post from a group of Nimbians under the banner, Union of Nimba University and College Student Associations (UNUCSA), accusing Sen. Dillon of a plot to block the confirmation of Atty. Kruah.

Senator Dillon, after sharing the group's press release on his official Facebook page, expressed strong disappointment over the allegation, stating, "What really is this? Really?"

It is not clear what led to the postponement, but on Friday, the grounds of the Capitol Building were tense, as thousands of youths from across Liberia, comprising students and women, gathered with various placards and billboards in solidarity with Att. Kruah.

Their presence was to call on the Liberian Senate to confirm her, emphasizing that she meets the required educational qualifications and has reached the legal age for the position.

But despite their presence, the Senate Committee on Youth and Sports postponed the scheduled confirmation hearing to a later date yet to be announced.

The decision was communicated by the Senate Press Bureau, which said the postponement was made by the relevant committee of the Liberian Senate. No reason was immediately provided for the delay.

According to the Senate Press Bureau, the committee will announce a new date for the hearing once it has been determined.

During the hearing, senators are expected to question her about her strategies for addressing youth unemployment, improving sports infrastructure, and ensuring effective financial management within the ministry.

UNUCSA, in the release approved by Jeremiah P. W. Gonlehye Sr., Secretary-General, and attested by Rutherford B. Kpaiseh, President, dated January 29, 2026, alleged that Sen. Dillon is reported to be mobilizing opposition within the Liberian Senate against the confirmation of the Minister-designate.

UNUCSA commended President Boakai for appointing Liberia's first youthful minister, Atty. Cornelia Kruah raised alarm over Senator Dillon's alleged plan to block her confirmation and called on the Senate to confirm her. While the Union respects the Senate's constitutional oversight role, it urged that such processes remain guided by fairness, objectivity, and the national interest rather than personal or regional sentiments. The release also noted that Senator Dillon has, in recent years, been involved in widely publicized disagreements with prominent Nimba County leaders, including the late Senator Prince Y. Johnson and Cllr. Cooper Kruah, among others.

The group further indicated that while robust debate is a cornerstone of democracy, UNUCSA emphasizes that public discourse must remain respectful, evidence-based, and free from patterns that may be perceived as targeting a particular county or its people.

"UNUCSA respectfully calls on the Honorable Liberian Senate to confirm Atty. Cornelia Kruah as Minister of Youth & Sports. Her confirmation would affirm the Senate's commitment to merit-based leadership, youth inclusion, and national unity. She represents the hopes and aspirations of millions of young Liberians who seek representation, opportunity, and responsive governance," the release concluded. -Edited by Othello B. Garblah.