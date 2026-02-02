Ghana: Congratulations to the NPP for a Successful Presidential Primary

THE Ghanaian Times congratulates the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for the successful conduct of its presidential primary held on Saturday, which culminated in the decisive victory of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Dr Bawumia was elected as the flagbearer of the NPP after securing a decisive victory with 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 per cent.

His closest contender, Mr Kennedy Agyapong, placed second with 46,554 votes, representing 23.76 per cent.

Dr Bryan Acheampong came third with 36,303 votes, representing 18.53 per cent, followed by Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum with 1,999 votes, representing 1.02 per cent, and Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong with 402 votes, representing 0.21 per cent.

In a political environment often fraught with tension, suspicion and post-election rancour, the party's largely peaceful, orderly and transparent process stands out as a reassuring signal for Ghana's multiparty democracy.

Dr Bawumia's sweeping victory was not only emphatic but also legitimised by the conduct of the process itself.

The Ghanaian Times commends the other four contenders for their gracious acceptance of the results, followed by their public congratulations to the victor. It is a standard of political maturity and sportsmanship.

For us, this collective posture by the other aspirants has helped to douse tensions, consolidate party unity and reinforce public confidence in internal party democracy.

Political primaries, by their nature, are competitive and emotionally charged. They test party structures, discipline and leadership. That the NPP navigated this critical phase without major incidents speaks to the effectiveness of its internal mechanisms and the commitment of its leadership, delegates and supporters to peace.

In a region where political contests can easily degenerate into conflict, such outcomes should never be taken for granted.

The Ghanaian Times reiterates that beyond the immediate victory of a candidate, the true success of a primary lies in its aftermath. Unity, reconciliation and a shared sense of purpose are essential if the party is to move forward with strength and clarity.

As a formidable opposition party, the NPP now has the responsibility to regroup, re-strategise and present itself as a credible alternative government.

Opposition politics, when constructive and principled, plays a vital role in deepening democracy, holding government accountable and offering policy choices to the electorate. A united NPP is well positioned to play this role effectively.

Dr Bawumia's victory also ushers in a new phase that demands inclusiveness. The strengths, ideas and support bases of the other aspirants must be harnessed, not sidelined. History has shown that parties which emerge stronger from primaries are those that deliberately heal wounds, bridge factions and create space for all tendencies to feel valued.

For the broader political landscape, the NPP's peaceful primary offers useful lessons. It reinforces the point that political competition need not be acrimonious, and that ambition can be pursued without undermining national cohesion. It is a reminder that democracy flourishes best when actors place the collective interest above personal or factional gain.

As the NPP turns its attention to the national contest ahead, it is hoped that the spirit of unity, restraint and mutual respect that characterised this primary will endure.

Ghana's democracy will be better for it, and the electorate will benefit from a robust, issue-driven political contest.

The mantle of leadership is ultimately earned through ideas, integrity and unity of purpose. The NPP has taken a commendable step. May it remain united, focused and resolute as it prepares for the larger task of national leadership.