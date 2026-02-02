Ghana: Minority Congratulates Bawumia, Pledges Support

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has pledged its support to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia following his election as the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) ahead of the 2028 general election.

In a congratulatory message contained in a press statement issued and signed by the Minority Leader, Mr Alexander Kwamena Afenyo-Markin, and copied to The Ghanaian Times yesterday, the caucus described Dr Bawumia's victory as a reflection of the confidence reposed in him by delegates of the party.

According to the statement, the NPP's track record in government positions the party to provide strategic leadership as it prepares for the next election.

"Our collective experience, having secured 169 seats in 2016 and 137 in 2020, and having delivered transformative policies including the Free Senior High School programme, significant infrastructure development and digital economy initiatives, position us to provide crucial strategic guidance as we prepare for 2028," the statement said.

It further called for unity within the party, noting that internal cohesion had always been central to the NPP's electoral success.

"History demonstrates that when the NPP presents a united front, we are formidable. Our victories in 2000, 2004, 2016 and 2020 stand as a testament to this truth. Conversely, internal fractures invariably lead to electoral setbacks that ultimately harm Ghana's development trajectory," it added.

The Minority Caucus urged all party stakeholders, including grassroots structures, to rally behind Dr Bawumia's leadership while remaining committed to holding the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government accountable.

It noted that lessons from the 2024 elections must guide the party moving forward.

"The painful 2024 electoral defeat taught us an invaluable lesson; unity is not merely a political slogan but our source of strength," the statement said.

It outlined the caucus' immediate focus as scrutinising the performance of the current government.

"Our immediate task is clear; we must turn our attention outward to scrutinise the current NDC administration's performance. Through our parliamentary work and public engagement, we shall hold the government accountable on critical matters affecting ordinary Ghanaians," it stated.

Dr Bawumia was elected flagbearer of the NPP on Saturday during the party's presidential primary after securing a decisive victory with 110,643 votes, representing 56.48 per cent.

Mr Kennedy Agyapong placed second with 46,554 votes (23.76 per cent), followed by Dr Bryan Acheampong with 36,303 votes (18.53 per cent). Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum garnered 1,999 votes (1.02 per cent), while Mr Kwabena Agyei Agyepong secured 402 votes (0.21 per cent).