Ghana: High Court Adjourns Trial of Ken Ofori-Atta,9 Others to Feb. 26

Ghanaian Times
Former Ghanaian finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta
2 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)
By MALIK SULLEMANA

THE High Court has adjourned proceedings in the ongoing trial of the former Minister of Finance, Mr Kenneth Nana Yaw Ofori-Atta, and nine others to February 26, 2026.

The adjournment is to allow for the service of summons on two accused persons who are currently fugitives in the United States of America.

The court, in granting the Office of the Special Prosecutor's (OSP) application for summons issued on December 11, 2025, took into consideration the multiple jurisdictional paths the summons would have to pass through as part of the extradition process.

Service of summons outside the jurisdiction for persons undergoing extradition proceedings follows procedures similar to those applicable to extradition requests.

Once prosecutors obtain court approval to serve summons abroad, the documents must pass through the Attorney-General's Department and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs before being transmitted to the United States Department of Justice, which then reviews the request and effects service on the individual where located.

Prosecutors informed the court that the Special Prosecutor had already forwarded the summons to the Attorney-General, who had transmitted them to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and that the process was currently underway.

At the last sitting on January 29, 2026, the Chief Executive Officer of Strategic Mobilisation Limited (SML), Mr Evans Adusei, announced a change in legal representation for himself and the company, adding Professor Kwame Gyan to his legal team.

Meanwhile, lawyers for the eight accused persons present in court, including the corporate entity, applied for a variation of their bail conditions.

They sought permission for their clients to report to the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) once a month instead of the current weekly reporting requirement.

The application was opposed by the prosecution, and the trial judge agreed, refusing the request and maintaining the existing bail terms.

The OSP also indicated that it was preparing further disclosures for the accused.

Although some disclosures had already been filed, prosecutors noted that they had not been served on the accused as of the last hearing.

