Nigeria: PDP Recommits to Inclusivity, Vows to Win National Assembly Seats in Kogi

2 February 2026
This Day (Lagos)
By Ibrahim Oyewale

Lokoja — The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Kogi State chapter, has restated its commitment to inclusivity and progress in Nigeria, stressing that it has a solution to Nigeria's challenges. The state Chairman, Mohammed Gambo, made this known at a meeting organised by Natasha Avabe Group, Zango City, in Adavi Local Government Area of the state yesterday.

Gambo affirmedthe party's commitment to inclusivity and progress, stating that PDP is the solution to Nigeria's socio-economic problems.

He emphasised the party's priorities as justice, fairness, and equity, eulogizing Senator Natasha Akpoti Udaughan as a performing senator.

He disclosed that the PDP plans to capture three senators and seven House of Representatives members in the next general election, stressing unity as key.

The party chairman appealed to undecided individuals to join the PDP, citing the party's people-oriented nature.

He promised that PDP would do things differently, prioritising women and youths, and making provisions for their empowerment.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.