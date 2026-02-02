Liberia: LNP Confirms Receipt of Forensic Report in Jallah Sexual Abuse Case

The Liberia National Police (LNP) confirms that it has formally received a forensic examination report from the Rwanda Forensic Institute in connection with the sexual abuse case involving Mr. Peter Bon Jallah, which is currently before a court of competent jurisdiction.

The forensic examination was undertaken at the request of the LNP as part of established investigative procedures and in accordance with internationally recognized standards for forensic cooperation. In keeping with due process, the report has been formally transmitted to the appropriate prosecutorial and judicial authorities for consideration within the legal framework.

Recognizing that the matter is sub judice, the LNP will not comment on the substance, interpretation, or evidentiary weight of the forensic report. Any evaluation of the evidence lies exclusively within the courts' mandate.

The Liberia National Police underscore the following guiding principles:

* The investigation has been conducted lawfully and in full observance of due process.

* All persons connected to the matter continue to enjoy the presumption of innocence under the law.

* The independence of the judiciary and the integrity of ongoing judicial proceedings will be fully respected.

* The LNP will continue to cooperate with prosecutorial authorities and comply with all lawful directives of the court.

The Liberia National Police reassures the public that its actions are guided by professionalism, restraint, accountability, and respect for the rule of law. Any further public communication will be issued only where appropriate and strictly in accordance with legal requirements and judicial guidance.