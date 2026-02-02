Liberia: When Girls Rise, Liberia Rises

At a time when access to education remains a daily struggle for thousands of underprivileged girls across Liberia, the Kathy Justice Girls Educational Foundation Liberia is steadily rising as a symbol of hope, resilience, and purposeful social change. Under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Thomas Malord Saydee, and its board of directors, the foundation is transforming lives through education, health support, and leadership development, guided by its enduring message of Faith, Hope, and Humanity.

Mr. Saydee, speaking to this paper about the organization's vision and mission, described the foundation's work as more than charity, calling it a national duty. According to him, investing in the education and empowerment of girls is one of the most effective ways to break the cycle of poverty and promote sustainable development. "When girls are given the opportunity to learn and lead, the entire nation benefits," he stated.

At the core of the foundation's intervention is its flagship Scholarship Program, which removes financial barriers that have historically denied many girls access to quality education. By covering tuition fees, school supplies, uniforms, and related costs, the program has significantly increased school enrollment, improved academic performance, and renewed hope for families struggling to keep their daughters in school.

Beyond academic support, the Kathy Justice Girls Educational Foundation in Liberia is addressing health-related challenges that often disrupt girls' education. Through its Hygiene and Health Education initiatives, girls are equipped with essential knowledge on personal hygiene and menstrual health, while beneficiary schools gain access to training on safeguarding policies. These efforts have led to reduced absenteeism and increased confidence among adolescent girls, particularly in rural communities.

The foundation has also placed strong emphasis on Mentorship, Life Skills Training, and Empowerment Workshops, designed to nurture confident and capable future leaders. Through training in safeguarding, SGBV, HIV/AIDS awareness, and leadership, beneficiaries are encouraged to actively participate in school governance and community development. Community outreach programs further engage parents and local leaders to strengthen collective support for girls' education.

The foundation's work has an evident impact on its beneficiaries' lives. Girls such as Princess Kweinah, Bertha Steward, and Lorpu Harris, each from deeply disadvantaged backgrounds, are now excelling academically and pursuing careers in different disciplines. Their journeys reflect the transformative power of education reinforced by compassion, mentorship, and structured support.

Founded by Kathy Justice and backed by a dedicated leadership and management team, the Kathy Justice Girls Educational Foundation Liberia operates on core values of being connected, confident, and creative. As the organization continues to expand its reach, it is calling on individuals, institutions, and development partners to support its mission through donations, partnerships, and volunteer service.

As Liberia searches for sustainable pathways to inclusive growth and social justice, the work of the Kathy Justice Girls Educational Foundation Liberia stands as a compelling reminder that investing in girls is not merely an act of goodwill but a strategic investment in the nation's future.