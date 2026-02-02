Liberia Chairs African Group At the United Nations

African Union Observer Mission Office, New York | February 2026: Liberia has assumed the Chairmanship of the African Group at the United Nations for the period of February 2026. The formal handover ceremony was conducted on Friday, January 30, 2026, at the offices of the African Union Observer Mission to the UN.

Amb. Lewis Garseedeh Brown II, Permanent Representative of Liberia to the United Nations in New York, received the gavel of authority for the continental group from his counterpart, Amb. Matete Paul Nena, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom of Lesotho to the United Nations, who had served as Chair of the African Group for the preceding month of January 2026. The transition was overseen and facilitated by Ambassador Mohamed Fathi Ahmed Edrees (Egypt), Permanent Observer of the African Union to the United Nations, who provided the Liberian delegation with a briefing on the Programme of Work and Africa's collective priorities for February 2026.

Upon receiving the mantle of authority for the African Group, Ambassador Brown expressed appreciation to the Mission of Lesotho for its stewardship during January and affirmed Liberia's honor in leading the group in February. Ambassador Brown assured the AU Permanent Observer that, notwithstanding Liberia's current tenure on the UN Security Council, the interests of Africa remain paramount. Amb. Brown recalled for the gathering that it was during Liberia's previous Chairmanship of the African Group, a few years prior, that the inaugural retreat of African Permanent Representatives to the UN in New York was convened, and pledged to lead the group with commensurate diligence and dedication. "Even the seat we occupy in the Security Council belongs to Africa. So, our first commitment is to our group. I think it's an honor to be able to lead the group." Ambassador Brown stated during the handover ceremony.

He officially designated Deputy Permanent Representative for Administration, Maggie Gibson-Glay, as the principal point of contact at the Permanent Mission of Liberia for all matters concerning the African Group.

In its capacity as Chair, Liberia shall coordinate and advance the common positions of African Member States at the United Nations, while diligently promoting Africa's collective interests across the UN's political, peace and security, development, and multilateral agendas.