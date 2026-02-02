Liberia: Aviation Investigators to Probe Ethiopian Airlines Mechanical Incident At RIA

Margibi — Liberian Aviation Authorities have requested an independent investigation after an Ethiopian Airlines aircraft experienced a mechanical malfunction while exiting the runway at the Roberts International Airport (RIA).

On Saturday, January 31, 2026, Ethiopian Airlines Flight ET 943 landed safely on Runway 22 at approximately 5:27 p.m. at Roberts International Airport in Harbel, Margibi County.

However, while turning to exit the runway onto a designated taxiway, the aircraft developed a mechanical fault, rendering it temporarily immobile.

In a report posted on the official Facebook page of the Ministry of Information (MOI), the airport authority said that when the incident occurred, its recovery teams were immediately deployed in accordance with established safety procedures to tow the aircraft from the runway to the tarmac.

Although the LAA Authorities said nothing happened to the passengers or crew members on board the plane, they later confirmed that the incident resulted from a mechanical fault that was repaired shortly afterward, and the aircraft departed as scheduled.

However, to prevent a recurrence, the authority has formally asked the Liberia Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) to conduct an independent probe to determine the root cause of the malfunction and recommend preventive measures.

In the statement, the authority reiterated its commitment to maintaining aviation safety standards and ensuring operational reliability at the country's main international gateway. No injuries were reported.