Liberia: MPT Launches Five-Year Strategic Action Plan

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication, has launched a strategic 5-Year action Plan (2025-2029), titled "Digital Liberia: Equity, Sovereignty and Innovation for a Connected Future."

According to officials, the plan will set a clear path toward national digital ownership and reduced dependence on external systems, positioning the country on the right trajectory with its counterparts.

The strategy will further focus on eight priority areas, including universal connectivity, digital inclusion, national digital addressing and postal reform, cybersecurity and data sovereignty, e-Governance, and ICT innovation. These priorities are organized into four strategic pillars to ensure measurable, inclusive outcomes.

At the launch, Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Commissioner Patrick R. Honnah, said the plan provides needed direction as technology continues to shape economies and public institutions globally. He noted that Liberia must actively position itself to keep pace with these changes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Commissioner Honnah also reaffirmed the LTA's commitment to collaboration, stating that a stronger and more modern Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications will improve regulation, attract investment, and deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Sekou M. Kromah said the plan is designed for implementation, not just for policy direction.

He emphasized that it aligns fully with the ARREST Agenda and supports national goals such as economic growth, digital inclusion, job creation, and improved public service delivery.