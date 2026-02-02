Liberia: MPT Launches Five-Year Strategic Action Plan

2 February 2026
The New Dawn (Monrovia)
By Lewis S. Teh

The Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Post and Telecommunication, has launched a strategic 5-Year action Plan (2025-2029), titled "Digital Liberia: Equity, Sovereignty and Innovation for a Connected Future."

According to officials, the plan will set a clear path toward national digital ownership and reduced dependence on external systems, positioning the country on the right trajectory with its counterparts.

The strategy will further focus on eight priority areas, including universal connectivity, digital inclusion, national digital addressing and postal reform, cybersecurity and data sovereignty, e-Governance, and ICT innovation. These priorities are organized into four strategic pillars to ensure measurable, inclusive outcomes.

At the launch, Acting Chairperson of the Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA), Commissioner Patrick R. Honnah, said the plan provides needed direction as technology continues to shape economies and public institutions globally. He noted that Liberia must actively position itself to keep pace with these changes.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Commissioner Honnah also reaffirmed the LTA's commitment to collaboration, stating that a stronger and more modern Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications will improve regulation, attract investment, and deliver tangible benefits to citizens.

Minister of Posts and Telecommunications Sekou M. Kromah said the plan is designed for implementation, not just for policy direction.

He emphasized that it aligns fully with the ARREST Agenda and supports national goals such as economic growth, digital inclusion, job creation, and improved public service delivery.

Read the original article on New Dawn.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 The New Dawn. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.