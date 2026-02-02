Liberia: Take Action in Combating Neglected Diseases

The World Health Organization (WHO) has called on the Ministry of Health to take more concrete actions to combat neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), particularly among rural and marginalized communities across Liberia.

WHO Resident Representative Dr. Olushayo Olu made the call while delivering the keynote address at a program marking World Neglected Tropical Diseases Day, organized by the Ministry of Health in Monrovia.

Dr. Olu congratulated the Liberian government on becoming the first country in the world to develop a five-year strategic plan to combat neglected tropical diseases among the most marginalized populations.

He reaffirmed the WHO's commitment to supporting Liberia's fight against NTDs, noting that the organization will continue to provide both technical and financial assistance to the Ministry of Health in achieving global NTD targets.

"We also continue to provide and supply medicines to reach more than two million people in epidemic-prone counties," Dr. Olu said. He added, "We must scale up domestic resource mobilization efforts to support neglected tropical disease prevention and control in order to reduce the spread."

Also speaking at the event, Assistant Minister for Preventive Services, Dr. Cuallau Howe, representing Health Minister Dr. Louise Kpoto, assured international partners of the Liberian government's commitment to minimizing the burden of neglected tropical diseases in the country.

Dr. Howe commended international partners for their cooperation and for providing financial and material support to combat neglected tropical diseases and reduce their burden in Liberia.

The program was held under the theme "Unite, Act, and Eliminate." It was attended by Ministry of Health employees, representatives of international non-governmental organizations, students, and members of the Network of People Affected by Neglected Tropical Diseases, among others.