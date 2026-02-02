Nigeria: Huriwa Condemns Failure to Rescue Remaining Kidnapped Victims in Captivity

The Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA), has condemned the prolonged failure of the federal and Kaduna State governments to rescue the remaining Christians kidnapped from three churches in southern Kaduna over three weeks ago.

National Coordinator of the group, Comrade Emmanuel Nnadozie Onwubiko, in a statement, described the situation as "disappointing and unfortunate," warning that the inability of authorities to protect citizens' lives and property undermined Nigeria's constitutional mandate and reflected a failing state.

The rights group also blamed renewed attacks on Christian communities in southern Kaduna on alleged peace deals with terrorists, questioning whether payments made to militants to halt previous attacks had run out.

Former Kaduna Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, had alleged that N1 billion was paid to secure peace, though the state government and former senator Shehu Sani had also denied the claims.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Speaking on the Kaduna kidnappings, a secretary to one of the affected Church networks, Yunana Adauji, who escaped, said, "The terrorists came in numbers with guns, gathered worshippers, and forced them into the bush, including children, women, men, and sick people. We don't know the condition of those kidnapped. We need your prayers and help."

HURIWA further condemned the alleged cover-up by the Kaduna Police Commissioner, who initially dismissed the attacks as false, and called on the Police Service Commission to sanction him for misleading the public.

The group urged the military, police, and DSS to intensify rescue operations and bring the perpetrators to swift justice.

In a related attack, HURIWA has condemned Sunday's assault in Agwara town, Niger State, where terrorists set fire on the divisional police station, raided the United African Missionary Church, and abducted at least five people.

The group said these attacks underscored the expanding "ungoverned spaces" in Nigeria and questioned why the state government has not empowered civilian vigilantes to support national security forces.

HURIWA called on the federal government to act urgently, emphasising the need to end the systematic targeting of Christians, stop the destruction of churches, and ensure the safety of all Nigerians.