Liberia: Water Producers Threaten Nationwide Shutdown

Paynesville — Members of the Liberia Water Producers Association (LWPA) threatened a nationwide shutdown of water production and distribution late Thursday evening, January 29, 2026, citing what they described as the government's constant suppression and exorbitant fines.

The Water Producers issued the threat after an emergency meeting on Duport Road in Paynesville, expressing frustration with the government.

They have threatened a complete shutdown if the government does not reverse its decision--through the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)--to close water factories, a move the government says is in compliance with regulations.

"We are suffering, and the government is strangling us. They are putting a lot of pressure on us, and we are tired.

"If they cannot revise this, we have a surprise package for them. We are going to shut down. Since they want to shut us down, we are going to shut down the water communities," Ruth Wilson, CEO of Rutha Aqua Mineral Water, said.

The Liberia Water Producers Association (LWPA) has vowed to shut down its operations and halt water distribution across communities if the government does not address their concerns.

LWPA, Secretary-General Marvellous K. Flomo, and Sweet for Liberians Mineral Water described the exorbitant fines being imposed on members and the persistent threats of factory shutdown by state agents as evidence of over-regulation and policy inconsistencies.

He decried the irrelevant demands of government regulatory agencies, which are hampering his business.

"The government is not helping; they are destroying us, imposing exorbitant charges on us, and strangling our business," Flomo said.

Members of LWPA alleged that the government, through the Paynesville City Corporation, is charging $75 USD per water machine, along with exorbitant fees of $125 USD for water testing at the National Public Health Institute (NPHIL), $225 USD in environmental fees from the EPA, and $150 USD from the Liberia Water and Sewer Corporation (LWSC). Despite paying these fees, government agencies are still shutting down their factories.

"We are tired; the government is frustrating us; they are strangulating us every day.

We do not have anything; our commodity is the cheapest, water is the cheapest on the market, and from time immemorial, the water price has remained constant at $65 or 75 LD for a sachet, yet the government is still coming after us. "This is frustrating," a producer said.

They warned that if the government, through the EPA, cannot stop factory shutdowns while collecting exorbitant fees, they have no other option but to strike against the government.

"We have a lot of people feeding on us. We are responsible for paying them, so you cannot keep suppressing us.

"We pay $75 to PCC for each machine and $150 to Water and Sewer, who claim we are extracting water from underground, so they insist on metering our wells and boreholes. We pay over $1,000 USD yearly, yet you continue to suppress us and shut down our factories. Since you want us to shut down, let us shut down everywhere," a water producer added.

They alleged that the EPA lacks specific compliance criteria or regulations.

"The EPA does not have criteria; they go about shutting down factories randomly, whether you have tested your water or not. You have not tested your water; they go about shutting you down," David of Moryan Water added.

Mohammed Prosper, acting president of LWPA and owner of Prosperity Mineral Water, pleaded with the government, through the EPA, to revise its decision on the water factory.

Meanwhile, the Water Producers' pending strikes follow the EPA's earlier action this week to shut down water factories.

The EPA said its action is part of ongoing efforts to ensure that mineral water producers meet required environmental, safety, and quality standards to protect public health.