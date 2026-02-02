Liberia: Alternative Route for 72nd Residents

Paynesville — Residents of Army Camp Field in the 72nd Community, Paynesville, are set to receive economic relief as the Friends of Philips has commenced rehabilitation of the main Army Camp Field 72nd route, providing an alternative way for residents to move about.

Over 30,000 inhabitants of Army Camp Field--previously known as Zinc Camp Community--have faced movement constraints after the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) barricaded and secured its old military barracks in Paynesville as part of efforts to reclaim government property.

This action hindered the mobility of residents in the deeper parts of 72nd Army Camp Field, forcing them to seek alternative routes for their daily activities.

Sylvester Philips, founder of the Friends of Philips, who led the rehabilitation process early Sunday, 1st February 2026, said the gesture is part of efforts to bring relief to the dwellers of the Army Camp Field Community.

Residents in this part of Paynesville have grown increasingly anxious since the AFL moved to reclaim its military barracks, with hundreds expected to be left homeless.

Speaking to the New Dawn Newspaper, Phillips frowned on the stigmatization the community has faced after the AFL announced the reclaiming of its properties.

"This is a gesture to help my people. We have been stigmatized, while our movement has been halted, so I thought that the excavator could come and pave this route entering into the community, as our people have been faced with difficulties," Philips said.

When asked as to his intention, Philips declares his intention to run for the forthcoming 2029 Montserrado County Electoral District #5 Election.

"I cannot hide my intention; it is no secret. I have come to serve my people because past leaders have failed them," Philips said.

Philips announced additional road projects in other stretches of the communities.

He disclosed that his organization will commence providing electricity, water, healthcare, and other essential needs.

Briefly, Samsee Sesay, chairman of the 72nd Community, commended the Friends of Philips for the timely intervention to bring relief to residents of the Army Camp Field Community.

Sesay disclosed that negotiations are ongoing regarding commendations for thousands of inhabitants.

On January 20, 2026, the Armed Forces of Liberia (AFL) moved to secure a military barracks and gave occupants of AFL houses and surrounding areas a 14-day ultimatum to vacate their premises by February 3, 2026.

Since then, residents have been distressed by the Army's declaration and its expansion of operations, which stretches from the military barracks itself to surrounding areas.

Hundreds of families now face distress as the AFL prepares to demolish their properties on Tuesday.