Liberia: Truth Matters More Than Numbers

editorial

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's recent State of the Nation Address was delivered at a time when Liberians are seeking encouragement and hope for a brighter future. However, rather than generating confidence, the speech has triggered a wave of skepticism, particularly over the bold claim of having created 70,000 jobs nationwide.

Across the nation, from bustling marketplaces to quiet neighborhoods, Liberians are left asking: "Where are these jobs?" For the many young people tirelessly searching for employment, the families struggling with day-to-day expenses, and the graduates wandering the streets with diplomas but no prospects, the number cited by the President does not match their situations.

This widespread doubt is not rooted in cynicism, but in the lived experiences of ordinary citizens. When official statements seem disconnected from everyday life, they naturally prompt questions and, ultimately, public disillusionment.

Jobs are not simply statistics. They represent livelihoods, means to put food on tables, pay for children's education, and restore personal dignity. When leaders present figures without corresponding visible improvements, it is not just the numbers that are questioned, but also the integrity of those who present them.

The issue at hand is more than just mathematical accuracy. It is about trust. If jobs have truly been created, Liberians deserve to know the details: which sectors they are in. Which counties have benefited? Are these permanent positions or temporary engagements? For how long have these jobs been sustained? A lack of clarity transforms bold proclamations into empty rhetoric.

Accountability cannot be shifted to a speechwriter or any single individual. The ultimate responsibility rests with the President and his administration. They are entrusted with the truth to ensure that every statement made to the nation is honest, verifiable, and reflective of actual progress.

The Unity Party-led government came to power on promises of integrity, accountability, and a break from the culture of deception. This moment is a key test of those values.

Admitting challenges and acknowledging slow progress may be uncomfortable, but it is far more valuable than inflating achievements for applause.

Liberians are reasonable. They understand that change takes time and that governance is often complex. What they ask for is not perfection, but openness and truthfulness. Only by openly communicating both successes and setbacks might the government earn and keep the trust of its people.

In the end, Liberia does not need grandiose success stories. It needs leaders who are willing to speak plainly, even when it is difficult. Trust is not built by impressive numbers in speeches, but by concrete truths felt in daily life. If the government seeks the confidence of its people, it must choose truth over applause every single time.

The path to national progress is paved not by exaggerated claims, but by honest leadership. Only then can Liberia move forward, together, with trust as its foundation.