Nigeria: Osimhen Hits Goal 200 As Galatasaray Cruise

Victor Osimhen delivered a statement performance on Sunday, blending personal history with collective dominance as Galatasaray swept aside Kayserispor 4-0 to tighten their grip on the Turkish Super Lig title race.

The Super Eagles forward marked the occasion by scoring the 200th goal of his professional career, a landmark split between 165 goals at club level and 35 for Nigeria. It was a moment that crowned an imperious display from Osimhen, who orchestrated Galatasaray's attack and was deservedly named Man of the Match.

Galatasaray, leaders of the Super Lig, wasted no time in asserting their authority. Inside seven minutes, sustained early pressure told as Kayserispor defender Aaron Opoku inadvertently turned the ball into his own net while attempting to cut out a dangerous delivery into the box.

Osimhen's influence was soon felt more directly. In the 26th minute, the striker won a penalty after being fouled in the area. He stepped up to convert with trademark composure, doubling Galatasaray's lead and moving onto the historic 200-goal mark.

The Nigerian continued to drive the tempo after the break. Just past the hour mark, he led a swift counterattack, drawing defenders before releasing Gabriel Sara, who finished clinically to make it 3-0 and effectively end the contest.

Galatasaray rounded off the emphatic victory later in the second half when they were awarded another penalty, this time dispatched confidently by Mauro Icardi.

Osimhen's night ended after 82 minutes, but not before he underlined his all-round value to the side. He completed 88 per cent of his passes, created two clear chances, registered seven shots on target, and finished with both a goal and an assist; numbers that reflected his dominance as much as the scoreline.

The result reinforced Galatasaray's status at the summit of the Super Lig, while for Osimhen, it was a reminder of his standing as one of Africa's most decisive forwards; still writing milestones, still leading from the front.