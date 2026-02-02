Nigeria: Governor Radda Hosts APC Top Consultation On Governance, Development

press release

Katsina State Governor, Dikko Umaru Radda, convened a high-level meeting of All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders, describing it as a vital platform for strengthening party unity, consolidating grassroots structures, and reaffirming Katsina State's unwavering support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC.

The meeting brought together party leaders and stakeholders from all 34 Local Government Areas (LGAs), including elders, political office holders, and grassroots members. In his remarks, Governor Radda expressed appreciation to party stakeholders for their loyalty and commitment, noting Katsina's historic role in Nigeria's democratic journey.

He recalled the state's contributions to the electoral victories of former leaders, including President Olusegun Obasanjo, and commended the smooth transition from President Muhammadu Buhari to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

"Unity and cooperation are indispensable for political leadership and sustainability. The strength of our party is key to sustaining development, especially considering the consistent support Katsina State continues to receive from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu," Mr Radda stated.

He assured stakeholders that his administration will continue delivering the dividends of democracy across all parts of the state and called on APC members to cooperate fully ahead of the planned endorsement of President Tinubu. Political appointees were directed to return to their polling units, wards, and LGAs to strengthen grassroots mobilisation.

On the ongoing APC e-registration exercise, Governor Radda acknowledged the progress made and urged party leaders to take the exercise seriously, noting that effective membership registration is crucial for party organisation. He led by example by personally participating in registration in his ward. He also emphasised peaceful coexistence across communities as the foundation for sustainable development.

He announced the constitution of committees to review party activities, monitor grassroots structures (Yan Tara), and assess projects executed by state, local, and federal governments.

Earlier, Deputy Governor Faruk Lawal highlighted major achievements of the Radda administration over two and a half years, thanking Almighty Allah for the progress made. He reported that projects have reached all 34 LGAs and 361 wards, with no area left behind. Key achievements include the recruitment of 7,325 teachers, sponsorship of students from rural communities, and implementation of AGILE education projects.

In agriculture, the administration invested nearly ₦70 billion, establishing mechanisation centres with sub-centres in all LGAs, alongside distribution of fertilisers and farm inputs, he said.

He also highlighted pensions and gratuity payments, procurement of streetlights worth over ₦3.5 billion, and the transition to solar-powered street lighting. On security, he noted over 11 months without major attacks, improved road access, release of repentant bandits, and strengthened community security through the Community Watch Corps.

APC State Chairperson Sani JB Daura, in his welcome address, expressed delight at the participation of leaders from all 34 LGAs. He stressed the importance of cooperation for sustainable development and urged members to actively participate in membership registration and grassroots mobilisation.

Chief of Staff Abdulkadir Mamman Nasir explained that several committees have been set up to strengthen governance and party organisation. These include committees to review the Tinubu endorsement event, assess Yan Tara structures, and verify projects by state, local, and federal governments.

He also highlighted the progress of the APC e-registration exercise and noted Governor Radda's support, including the provision of motorcycles for effective grassroots delivery of President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

Speaking on behalf of the 34 LGA APC stakeholders, Salisu Mamman reaffirmed grassroots support for Governor Radda and pledged assistance for the e-registration exercise, including provision of routers to ease the process.

Former Governor Aminu Bello Masari inaugurated the 34 LG Renewed Hope Ambassadors' Coordinators, describing the initiative as a platform to deepen grassroots engagement and deliver President Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda at the community level. He commended Governor Radda for enabling the initiative to thrive in Katsina.

The Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Kabir Ibrahim Masari, thanked Almighty Allah for the prevailing unity in Katsina State and urged continued prayers for leaders.

Other dignitaries who spoke included Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly Rt. Hon. Nasiru Yahaya Daura, former governor Ibrahim Shehu Shema, and Senator Muntari Dandutse, Hon Sada soli, Algon chairman Hon Rabo Tambaya, among others. They praised the Governor's leadership, youth employment initiatives, and grassroots development projects.

The meeting attracted wide participation, including former Deputy Governor Mannir Yakubu, Tukur Ahmed Jikamshi, former Senator Abu Ibrahim, the three Katsina Senators, 15 National Assembly members, the 34 LGA chairmen, all 34 State House of Assembly members, and members of the State Executive Council.