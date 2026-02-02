The hospital expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased, describing her death as a painful loss.

The management of the Federal Medical Centre (FMC), Jabi, has denied allegations on social media that it failed to provide adequate care to Ifunanya Nwagene, who died after suffering complications from a snake bite.

In a statement issued on Sunday and signed by Bioku Muftau, head of clinical services, the hospital said Ms Nwagene died from severe neurotoxic complications arising from the snake bite, and not from negligence or the absence of anti-snake venom, as alleged online.

The management expressed sympathy with the family of the deceased, describing her death as a painful loss.

"First and foremost, we express our deepest condolences to the Nwagene family during this incredibly difficult time.

"The loss of a loved one is never easy, and our thoughts are with them," the hospital said.

The Treatment

The hospital said its medical team acted promptly when Ms Nwagene was brought to the facility.

"Our medical staff provided immediate and appropriate treatment, including resuscitation efforts, intravenous fluids, intranasal oxygen, and the administration of polyvalent snake antivenom," it said.

According to the statement, doctors quickly assessed the patient and established that she had developed serious neurotoxic complications from the snake bite.

The hospital added that arrangements were already being made to transfer her to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) when her condition suddenly worsened.

"Despite all efforts to stabilise her condition and transfer her to the ICU for further treatment, she experienced a sudden deterioration just before the transfer," the statement said.

It added that medical personnel attempted to revive her.

"Our team of professionals worked diligently to provide CPR and other life-saving measures; however, despite these efforts, we were unable to revive her," the hospital stated.

Backstory

Ms Nwagene, also known as Nanyah, was a soprano singer with the Amemuso Choir.

Her death was confirmed on Sunday afternoon by the choir in a statement posted on its Instagram page.

"Amemuso Choir regret to announce the sudden demise of our beloved soprano, Ifunanya Nwangene, who passed away yesterday, 31 January 2026, at the Federal Medical Centre due to a snake bite," the statement read.

The choir described her as a rising star who was on the cusp of sharing her talent with a wider audience, noting that her voice and spirit would be deeply missed.

The announcement created widespread reactions on social media, with many users expressing grief while also questioning the circumstances surrounding her death.

Some commenters alleged that the hospital lacked anti-snake venom, suggesting this may have contributed to the outcome.

Rejection of antivenom allegations

Responding to the claims, FMC management stated that allegations that anti-snake venom was unavailable or that its response was inadequate were false.

"The claims of non-availability of anti-snake venom and inadequate response are unfounded and do not reflect the reality of the situation," the statement said.

The hospital said it stood by the professionalism and commitment of its staff and reaffirmed its dedication to transparency and patient care.

"We are committed to transparency and integrity in our practices and will continue to pursue excellence in patient care," it added.

The management urged the public to rely on verified information rather than unconfirmed claims circulating on social media.

Antivenom

Antivenom is a medication used to treat venomous snake bites by neutralising the toxins released into the body.

It is produced using antibodies that counteract snake venom and is considered the most effective treatment for snakebite when administered promptly.

Medical experts note that the effectiveness of antivenom depends on factors such as the type of snake involved, the quantity of venom injected, how quickly treatment begins, and the patient's overall condition.

Delayed treatment or severe envenomation can result in complications, including neurotoxic effects that affect breathing and the nervous system, even when antivenom is administered.