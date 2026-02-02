Nigeria: Ptml Customs' January Revenue Hits N44.06bn

The Port and Terminal Multipurpose Limited (PTML) Command of the Nigeria Customs Service has generated a total revenue of N44.06 billion in January.

This feat highlights the Command's unwavering commitment to facilitating trade while ensuring compliance with customs regulations.

The PTML Customs Command has also recorded a significant achievement in its anti-smuggling efforts.

The Command has successfully seized a cache of arms and ammunition, which have been handed over to the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW).

Speaking at the handover ceremony on 30 January 2026, the Customs Area Controller, Comptroller Joe Anani, said the exercise underscored Customs' zero-tolerance for smuggling and its resolve to ensure that only legitimate trade thrives within Nigeria's borders.

Comptroller Anani noted that the handover was carried out with the approval of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi under whose leadership the seizures were made.

The items handed over included five pistols of different makes, one Crossman Pump Master rifle, 132 Remington live cartridges, 51 rounds of 9mm Luger ammunition, four 9mm magazines, 40 rounds of assorted 9mm and blank/hollow ammunition, as well as 118 empty 9mm shells.

According to the PTML Customs boss, the arms and ammunition were uncovered on 25 different occasions during the examination of imported vehicles between 2022 and 2025, describing the seizures as the outcome of sustained vigilance and collaboration with sister security agencies operating at the port.

He stressed that the PTML Command remains a "no-go area for unlawful trade under any guise," adding that the Command is firmly committed to the implementation of the Revised Kyoto Convention, a World Customs Organisation instrument aimed at balancing trade facilitation with effective regulatory control.

Comptroller Anani also highlighted the impact of the Nigeria Customs Service Modernisation Project, noting that the deployment of the Unified Customs Management System (UCMS), also known as B'Odogwu, has significantly enhanced productivity at the Command.