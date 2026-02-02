Liberia: 'Your Life Now Belongs to the State'

Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay took center stage last Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of newly appointed judges, emphasizing that their roles come with immense responsibility and heightened public scrutiny.

Addressing the judges, Justice Gbeisay cautioned that their professional conduct would be closely watched by society, and that they would be held to higher standards than others.

"Your life is now one of service to the state," Justice Gbeisay said. "You must be prepared to uphold these values throughout your judicial journey, knowing that society will judge you more strictly than others. Actions that may be overlooked in others will be closely examined when committed by you."

He stressed the importance of transparency, fairness, and accountability, stating: "As you take on this enormous responsibility, remember that justice must not only be done, but must be seen to be done."

Justice Gbeisay congratulated the new judges and wished them wisdom, courage, and steadfastness in their new roles.

Cllr. Bornor Varmah, President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), highlighted that the judges' selection reflects thorough vetting and recognition of their qualifications.

"As a judge, you are stepping into a new paradigm--one that brings heightened responsibility and demands the utmost integrity in all your actions, on and off the bench," Varmah said. He emphasized that the robe alone does not confer credibility; rather, public trust is built through daily conduct, sound decisions, and unwavering integrity.

"As you proceed to your respective assignments, we expect nothing less than your very best. Do not view this calling merely as a profession; see it as a vocation," Varmah added. He urged the judges to remember the ethical promises made when entering law school and being admitted to the Bar.

"How you perform in this role will not only define your legacy on the Bench but may also determine whether you are entrusted with even greater responsibilities in the future," Varmah noted.

Cllr. Augustine Fayiah, Solicitor General, described the ceremony as a "significant moment in our justice system," noting that the appointments come at a time when Liberians expect more integrity, professionalism, and confidence in the judicial process.

"The environment in which you assume these responsibilities is not an easy one. The demands are heavy, the expectations are high, and the scrutiny is constant. Yet, it is precisely for such a moment that you have been called to serve," Fayiah said. He assured the judges of the Ministry of Justice's unwavering support in upholding the rule of law and protecting the rights of all citizens.

"A functioning and credible judiciary is essential to building a decent and orderly society. It inspires confidence among citizens and investors alike," he added. Fayiah reminded the judges that every decision they render contributes to shaping public trust in Liberia's justice system.

"The responsibility before you is difficult, but it is honorable. You must remain independent, courageous, and faithful to the law," he cautioned.

Responding on behalf of their colleagues, Cllr. Eric B. Morlue, Debt Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Lofa County, pledged the judges' commitment to upholding justice and supporting the integrity of the judicial system.

"We are deeply honored by the trust reposed in us and do not take lightly the responsibility that accompanies it," Morlue said. He thanked their families for their support and requested that they respect judicial independence, refraining from seeking favors contrary to the law.

"Our lives have changed, and we pledge to serve justice without fear, favor, or prejudice, guided by the Constitution and laws of Liberia. We will discharge our duties faithfully," he added.

According to Morlue, with humility and commitment, the judges will serve in their respective jurisdictions, aiming to uphold the dignity of the Judiciary and the confidence of the Liberian people.

The newly seated judges are Her Honor Kuku Y. Dorbor, Resident Judge, Criminal Court "E", 1st Judicial Circuit, Montserrado County; His Honor Eric B. Morlue, Debt Court Judge, 10th Judicial Circuit, Lofa County; His Honor Anthony D. Kollie, Resident Judge, Sexual Offenses Division, 10th Judicial Circuit, Lofa County; His Honor Rennie O. Moses, Resident Judge, Sexual Offenses Division, 7th Judicial Circuit, Grand Gedeh County; and His Honor Daniel D. Dolokolen, Debt Court Judge, 9th Judicial Circuit, Bong County.

The ceremony underscored the judiciary's central role in Liberia's democratic society, highlighting the need for integrity, accountability, and dedication to the rule of law.