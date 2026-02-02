Liberia: Grand Gedeans Honor Kinsman, Dr. Towah, for Enviable Service

Citizens of Grand Gedeh County have over the weekend honored ECOWAS Court of Justice's ex-Director of Finance and Administration, Dr. William Deah Deiyan Towah, for what they say is his decades of service to Grand Gedeh County, Liberia, and the West African sub-region.

The honoring ceremony was attended by elders, youth leaders, women's groups, academics, students, and professionals from Grand Gedeh County. They gathered to celebrate a life of integrity, humility, and selfless service to Grand Gedeh and Liberia by Dr. Towah, according to the organizer group, Friends of Dr. William Towah.

Members of the organizing committee said one's recognition in society should not be based on one's social or economic status; it should rather be due to a person's convincing demonstration of dedicated service for the common good.

"Among over 200 million people in Nigeria, Dr. Towah earned respect and was even given a chieftaincy title for being a man of integrity and distinguished service. This man came back home with flying colors after serving from 2011 to 2025," remarked prominent citizen, Dorbor Suah.

"Our society lacks credibility, and when we find credible persons, we have to honor them," said another participant at the event.

Other speakers also commended Dr. Towah for his role in the development of education in Liberia and the county. Grand Gedeh County University Student Union's president Thomas Neah praised Dr. Towah's for his continued leadership and commitment to education in the county.

"Today marks a definitive milestone in the history of Grand Gedeh County. It signals a profound paradigm shift in how we, as a people, perceive and honor those who have dedicated their lives to the upliftment of our motherland.

For too long, we have endured an embarrassing culture of character assassination--one that sought to diminish our noble sons and daughters while granting undue relevance to those responsible for our collective suffering and poor representation," the honoring statement, presented by Mr. Japheth B. Jallayu, one of the organizers, reads.

Jallayu added that: "It is within this transformative context that we reflect on the life and labor of Chief (Dr.) Towah. He is, by all objective measures, one of the most distinguished sons of our soil. Our tribute aims to highlight what we define as 'The Total Towah'--a multi-dimensional figure whose impact spans the spectrum of student activism, academic scholarship, public administration, and high-level diplomacy.

"In honoring him, we are not merely celebrating a man; we are institutionalizing the values of integrity, divine character, and the "God-fearing" leadership that must become the blueprint for Grand Gedeh County."

Dr. Towah first registered an emotional tribute to his fallen deceased allies and statesmen Bai Mason Gbala and Erol Madison Gwion, Sr. "I'm exceedingly humbled and gratified to be recognized by you, fellow Grand Gedeans" and has returned from an international duty strong enough to continue to work with all the citizens in identifying a new path towards a more prosperous county.

Towah said he played his part at the regional level where some of the decisions taken benefited Liberia and Liberians. "I have represented Liberia well."

"I've come back home; all the suffering... all the talking that's been going on in Grand Gedeh, what's supposed to be, what's not supposed to be, who's supposed to be what or not, I hear all of that."

The honoree emphasized the importance of unity, selfless leadership, appreciation of cultures and languages, and love of country amongst not only fellow Grand Gedeans, but also by all compatriots.

Meanwhile, Towah is perceived as a possible candidate for the 2029 senatorial election in Grand Gedeh due to what many call his display of quality leadership bordered on real-time advocacy and integrity.