Liberian Miners Head to India for Safety Training

A group of thirty (30) Liberian mining officers, geologists and mining engineers are traveling to India to participate in a specialized training programme on Occupational Health, Safety, and Inspection for Mining and Exploration under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) Programme of the Government of India.

The delegation was hosted at the Embassy of India in Monrovia for a send-off and orientation ceremony, attended by Emmanuel Vaye, Assistant Minister for Planning at the Ministry of Mines and Energy of Liberia.

Established in 1964, the ITEC Programme is one of India's flagship international capacity-building initiatives. To date, it has trained over 225,000 professionals from more than 160 countries, providing technical expertise, skills development, and exposure to global best practices across various sectors. This includes over 500 Liberian professionals who have benefited from the programme.

Speaking at the event, Ambassador of India to Liberia, His Excellency Manoj Bihari Verma, highlighted the strong and growing partnership between India and Liberia. He reaffirmed India's support in Liberia's human resource development across multiple sectors, including in mining, law enforcement, healthcare and education.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The training will be conducted at the Indian Institute of Coal Management (IICM) in Ranchi, Jharkhand State. IICM is a premier institution under Coal India Limited and serves as the apex training center in India for mining sector professionals. The institute is renowned for its modern facilities, experienced faculty and hands-on approach to mining safety and inspection training.

As part of the programme, participants will take part in classroom sessions as well as practical field visits, including tours of underground and opencast coal mines. They will also visit the Indian Institute of Technology - Indian School of Mines (IIT-ISM) in Dhanbad, one of India's oldest and most prestigious mining engineering institutions, established in 1926.

The training aims to strengthen Liberia's capacity in occupational health standards, mine safety management, inspection techniques and modern mining practices. Upon their return, participants are expected to apply the knowledge and skills gained to enhance safety and operational efficiency within Liberia's mining sector.

In her remarks, the Assistant Minister expressed appreciation to the Government of India for the opportunity and emphasized the importance of continuous professional development in improving Liberia's natural resource management and regulatory systems.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Mining Asia, Australia, and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The programme also includes cultural and recreational activities, such as a visit to Bodh Gaya, a renowned historical and spiritual place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the sacred Bodhi Tree. Home to the UNESCO World Heritage Site Mahabodhi Temple and serval international monasteries, Bodh Gaya offers participants an opportunity to experience India's rich cultural heritage, peace and spiritual significance.

The Government of Liberia and the Indian Mission continue to work closely to promote skills development and technical cooperation under the ITEC framework. This latest initiative reflects the strong and growing bilateral relationship between Liberia and India, particularly in the areas of capacity building, education and technical exchange.

India currently offers 70 ITEC training slots annually to Liberian professionals, a number that has been increased to 120 for the current financial year. Last year, a batch of 27 Liberian nurses successfully completed a capacity-building programme in Nursing Leadership and Management at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) in Chandigarh.

Additionally, ten talented Liberian students have been accepted this year into various Indian Institutes of Technology such as IIT Madras, IIT Delhi, IIT Bomba, and IIT Roorkee, for master's degree programmes under Government of India-supported scholarships, along with five more students admitted to other premier institutions.