Liberia: UMC Empowers Members With Peace, Dialogue Skills

The Human Rights Department of the Liberia Annual Conference (LAC) of The United Methodist Church (UMC), with support from the Board of Church and Society, has successfully concluded a one-day intensive training on Peace and Reconciliation and effective communication with members and Clergy of the St. John River District Conference of the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church.

The day-long training brought together more than 40 United Methodists from various local churches across the district and was held at the Camphor United Methodist Mission Station in Tubmanville,Grand Bassa County

Speaking during the training, Bro. Jefferson B. Knight said the initiative forms part of a broader plan by the Board of Church and Society to conduct peace and reconciliation training across several districts within the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church.

According to Bro. Knight, the training aims to strengthen peace-building efforts and encourage courage, understanding, and reconciliation among church members, especially in the midst of misunderstandings that have affected the unity and fabric of the Church.

"Wherever there is human existence, conflict is inevitable," he noted. "But we must embrace the positive outcomes that come after conflict. The United Methodist Church in Liberia will rise again, shine again, and lead again." He said.

He further pointed out that disinformation and misinformation, fueled by greed and personal interests, have negatively impacted the image of The United Methodist Church in Liberia but God has restored our church and we are very proud of our denomination.

He, however, emphasized that despite these challenges, God remains faithful, and the Church remains stable and continues to move forward fulfilling its mission of making disciples of Jesus Christ for the transformation of the world.

"These lies and deceit cannot help them in any way, we are the biggest Christian denomination in Liberia and are proud of our impacts in Liberia,from Education to Agriculture, Healthcare and other services we continue to serve the Liberian people" .Bro Knight boasted.

For her part the District Superintendent of the St.John River District Conference, Rev. Decontee Johnson applauded the Human Rights Department for its foresight in selecting the district for the training and encouraged the participants to utilise the training in making change in The United Methodist Church In Liberia.

"Putting peace and reconciliation at the center of discussion is very important and helpful for the development of The United Methodist Church," Rev. Johnson said. "I am overwhelmed by this training in our district. It is timely and necessary for peace and reconciliation."

Participants were taken through two major presentations educating them about Peace and Reconciliation: How to Achieve It, and Promoting Peace and Reconciliation Through Effective Communication.

Also speaking, Bro. Abraham Roberts ,Lay Member of St.John River District Conference, expressed gratitude to the Human Rights Department for choosing the district and for providing vital education through the training workshop and seminar.

He praised the consistent support of the General Board of Global Ministries and Broad of Church and State for the support towards the Liberia Annual Conference of The United Methodist Church through which such training is being conducted.

"Those that are spreading lies about our Church will be brought to light and their deeds will be exposed,The United Methodist Church is a Church of God"Bro.Roberts noted.

Sis. Wonderful Garjay, a participant, described the training as eye-opening, timely, and empowering, noting that it provided them with practical tools to address conflict and promote unity within their local churches and communities.

Participants said the sessions helped them better understand the root causes of conflict, the dangers of misinformation and disinformation, and the critical role effective communication plays in sustaining peace and reconciliation within the Church.

Rev. Robert D. Tommy, mission Superintendent Camphor United Methodist Mission, expressed that the training renewed their commitment to serve as peace ambassadors within the St. River District Conference and the entire Conference in Liberia,pledging to share the knowledge gained with fellow church members.

Rev. Tommy, emphasized that the discussions strengthened their resolve to counter division, encourage dialogue, and uphold the values of love, justice, and unity that define The United Methodist Church in Liberia, especially during challenging times.