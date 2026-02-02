Ghana: GPL - Kotoko Stumble in Kpando As Heart of Lions Roar

Asante Kotoko squandered a golden opportunity to close the gap on the Premier League summit after suffering a 3-1 defeat to Heart of Lions in Kpando on Saturday.

With league leaders Medeama dropping points a day earlier, the Porcupine Warriors knew victory would significantly boost their title ambitions. Instead, they were outplayed by a disciplined and inspired Heart of Lions side that shook off recent inconsistencies to deliver a commanding performance in front of their home fans.

The hosts took firm control in the first half, with Seedorf Asante and Fawzi Ali finding the net to put Lions in a strong position at the interval.

Kotoko attempted to mount a comeback after the break when captain Samba O'Neil reduced the deficit, briefly igniting hopes of a turnaround. However, Heart of Lions remained composed and sealed a deserved victory through Michael Ephson, who restored the two-goal cushion and secured all three points.

The defeat leaves Kotoko third on the league table, eight points adrift of leaders Medeama. Heart of Lions climb back into seventh place on 30 points and will hope the result signals a turning point in their campaign.

Elsewhere in Matchday 21, Dreams FC were left frustrated after surrendering a two-goal lead to draw 2-2 with Vision FC at the Nii Adjei Kraku II Sports Complex in Tema Newtown.

Dreams FC started strongly and took the lead in the 24th minute through experienced striker John Antwi, who reacted quickest inside the box to slot home. Antwi doubled his tally in the 35th minute, finishing calmly after another well-orchestrated attacking move to put the visitors firmly in control.

Vision FC found a lifeline just before halftime when Nana Kwesi Amoah pulled one back, shifting momentum ahead of the second half. The hosts grew in confidence after the break and pressed relentlessly in search of an equaliser.

Their persistence paid off deep into stoppage time when substitute Sherif Mohammed Iddrisu struck a dramatic equaliser, sparking wild celebrations among the home supporters and ensuring the points were shared.

The late drama capped an entertaining contest, leaving both Dreams FC and Vision FC to rue missed chances as the Premier League season continues to gather momentum.