Ghana: 'Poncho Power', Majid Yakubu Join Bishop Boxing Promotions Stable

Two promising boxing talents have joined the stables of Bishop Boxing Promotions.

The signing of the duo -- reigning World Boxing Organisation (WBO) Africa Super lightweight champion, Faisal 'Poncho Power' Abubakari, and rising prospect, Majid Yakubu -- is set to shape their respective careers.

Mr Dave Bishop, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Bishop Boxing Promotions, made the announcement last week in Accra, explaining that the strategic addition marks a key step in the Promotion's mission to revitalise Ghana boxing by combining established experience with next-generation talent.

Abubakari, the current WBO Africa Super lightweight title holder, brings regional prestige and leadership experience to the Bishop roster, while Majid Yakubu, a promising young contender, joins with ambitions to climb the ranks under the Promotion's development programme.

The promotional syndicate plans to integrate both fighters into a schedule of regular events, improved training resources and community outreach initiatives designed to rebuild local talent pipelines and attract international attention.

"We're committed to rebuilding Ghana boxing from the scratch. Signing a reigning continental champion alongside a high-potential prospect demonstrates our dual focus: immediate competitiveness and long-term growth," Mr Bishop said.

He unveiled upcoming plans including upgraded training facilities, grassroots scouting and a slate of promoted fight nights across Ghana, aimed at creating sustainable pathways for fighters, re-engaging fans and drawing sponsors and broadcasters to Ghanaian boxing.

According to Mr Bishop, by signing the duo, his outfit has positioned itself as a transformative force in Ghana boxing.

"With 'Poncho Power' (Faisal) and Majid Yakubu under our banner, we now boast of a headline act and a rising star, which are essential ingredients for reigniting the sport domestically and attracting international attention," he added.

Moreover, he indicated that the syndicate's main agenda is to create modern gyms with qualified coaches, provide medical, strength and conditioning support for boxers, and organise consistent scouting and youth programmes to identify and nurture new talents.