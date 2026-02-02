Ghana: 34 Invited for Black Satellites Camp Wednesday

Players selected from the various nationwide screening exercises for Ghana's national male Under-20 team, the Black Satellites, will begin a new phase of preparations with a residential camping programme starting on Wednesday.

The invited players are expected to converge on the Football Association's Technical Centre in Prampram, where they will undergo intensive training and further assessment as part of the rebuilding process for the national youth side.

The Head Coach of the team, Maxwell Konadu, will lead the sessions, closely monitoring the players as he continues his search for the most talented prospects capable of representing Ghana at the highest level, according to a statement from the FA.

The camp forms a critical step in refining the pool of players identified during the screening exercises, with emphasis on technical quality, tactical awareness, discipline and physical readiness.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Related Articles

The players selected include Rafique Shaibu (Samartex FC), Elisha Asante (WAFA Academy), Ishmael Azaganor (Right to Dream), Rahman Osman (Dreams FC), Emmanuel Konadu (Inter Allies), Benjamin Tsivanyo (Aduana Stars), Kennedy Appiah (Liberty Sporting Academy), Abubakar Adams (Aduana FC), Ashawa Samuel (Rising Stars), Humaid Fuseini (Heart of Lions) and Ebenezer Asiedu (Topcare FC).

Others include Abdullah Haruna (White Wolves FC), Kofi Kuma Junior (Dreams FC), Fatawu Ganiwu (Avranthes), Fuzy Taylor (Medeama SC), Daniel Goku (Rising Stars), Augustine Sosu (FC Ashantigold), Yao Agbeveh (Juventus Academy), Zaidan Mohammed (Karela United), Aboga Wins (Dansoman Wise FC), Isaac Adjei (Bibiani Goldstars) and Kelvin Nkrumah (Medeama SC).

The rest are Godwin Sefah (Samartex FC), Gideon Otabil (Maverick Soccer Club), Naby Joseph (Benab FC), Bismark Danquah (Bectero Sasana FC), Vincent Klue Adjei (Berekum Chelsea), David Anane Keke (Hohoe United), Osafo Antwi (Great Olympics), Samuel Prempeh (Young Apostles), Mohammed Hadi (Sasamo Panin FC), Osafo Antwi (Sankara Nationals), Isaac Acheampong (Northern City) and Hamza Iddrisu (Attram De Visser).