Ghana: Taxi Driver's Gh¢5,000 Bribe Fails As Police Seize Suspected Narcotics

THE Ho West District Police in the Volta Region have arrested a taxi driver who allegedly attempted to offer a GH¢5,000 bribe to officers during an operation that led to the seizure of suspected narcotics on January 31.

The suspect was intercepted following a tip-off that he was transporting illicit substances from Dzolokpuita to Ho.

The Ho West District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rockson Gyasi, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that officers mounted surveillance, which resulted in the dawn arrest.

He said the team spotted the Opel taxi cab at about 5:57 a.m., during which the driver attempted to feign engine trouble by opening the bonnet.

According to DSP Gyasi, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Innocent Kpeglo, quickly admitted transporting the suspected narcotics to a contact in Aflao.

"He immediately confessed he had the parcels and even offered us GH¢5,000 to drop the matter," DSP Gyasi revealed.

He noted that the officers rejected the bribe and escorted the suspect to the Anyirawase Police Station for a thorough search of the vehicle.

A search beneath the back seat revealed 37 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, which were seized as evidence.

The Opel taxi cab, with registration number CR 675-12, was impounded, while Kpeglo was placed in custody to assist with investigations.

DSP Gyasi said the suspect was later transferred to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho and is being processed for court on a charge of possessing narcotic substances.

-- GNA

