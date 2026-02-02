Ghana: Taxi Driver's Gh¢5,000 Bribe Fails As Police Seize Suspected Narcotics

2 February 2026
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

THE Ho West District Police in the Volta Region have arrested a taxi driver who allegedly attempted to offer a GH¢5,000 bribe to officers during an operation that led to the seizure of suspected narcotics on January 31.

The suspect was intercepted following a tip-off that he was transporting illicit substances from Dzolokpuita to Ho.

The Ho West District Police Commander, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Rockson Gyasi, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that officers mounted surveillance, which resulted in the dawn arrest.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He said the team spotted the Opel taxi cab at about 5:57 a.m., during which the driver attempted to feign engine trouble by opening the bonnet.

Related Articles

According to DSP Gyasi, the suspect, identified as 36-year-old Innocent Kpeglo, quickly admitted transporting the suspected narcotics to a contact in Aflao.

"He immediately confessed he had the parcels and even offered us GH¢5,000 to drop the matter," DSP Gyasi revealed.

He noted that the officers rejected the bribe and escorted the suspect to the Anyirawase Police Station for a thorough search of the vehicle.

A search beneath the back seat revealed 37 parcels of dried leaves suspected to be marijuana, which were seized as evidence.

The Opel taxi cab, with registration number CR 675-12, was impounded, while Kpeglo was placed in custody to assist with investigations.

DSP Gyasi said the suspect was later transferred to the Volta Regional Police Headquarters in Ho and is being processed for court on a charge of possessing narcotic substances.

-- GNA

Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Ghanaian Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 80 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.