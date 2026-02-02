Ghana: Development Plans of Guggisberg Prior to 1957 - the Period of Governor Guggisberg's Administration in the Development of the Gold Coast

opinion

Sir Frederick Gordon Guggisberg, an engineer and surveyor by profession, first served in the Gold Coast from 1901 to 1908 as Assistant Director of Surveys. He was later appointed Governor of the Gold Coast in 1919, a position he assumed at a time when the colony faced major infrastructural, educational and health challenges.

One of the first actions he took upon assuming office was the preparation of a 10-year Development Plan, under which £25 million was earmarked for the construction of a harbour, extension of railways, building of new roads, provision of water systems, drainage, public works, schools, and post and telegraph facilities.

Governor Guggisberg is widely regarded as a key figure in the development of the Gold Coast, particularly when one considers the state of the country prior to his appointment. Although some roads and railways existed, they were inadequate for transporting produce from the interior to the coast in large quantities. The health and education sectors were also poorly developed, with missionary societies providing most formal education, while government involvement was limited to grants-in-aid.

In 1918, there were only 204 government and government-assisted schools nationwide, with a total enrolment of 25,496 pupils. Many of these schools were poorly organised, ill-equipped and staffed by inadequately trained teachers. Technical and industrial education was almost non-existent, and demand for schools far exceeded available places.

Healthcare infrastructure was equally limited. A few hospitals existed in areas with significant European populations, but most catered primarily for Europeans. Much of the country had no access to government health facilities. Although Governor Clifford (1913-1919) had planned the construction of an African hospital at Korle Bu and the expansion of railways and harbour facilities, these plans were not implemented due to lack of funds.

During Guggisberg's administration, transport development became a major priority. Rather than constructing a harbour at Sekondi as earlier planned, he opted for Takoradi. Funding was secured partly from local sources and partly from a £4 million loan raised in London. Construction began in 1921 and was completed in 1928. The Takoradi Harbour went on to play a crucial role in the import and export trade of the Gold Coast.

Railway expansion also featured prominently in his development agenda. Existing lines were rearranged and extended, including the Sekondi-Kumasi and Accra-Tafo lines. A new railway line from Kade to the Huni Valley was also constructed to serve cocoa and timber-producing areas. By the time he left office, 128 kilometres of this line had been completed, bringing the total railway network expansion under his administration to 168 kilometres.

Road infrastructure saw significant improvement, with a total of 5,340 kilometres of new motor roads constructed. Improved road-building techniques were introduced to ensure easier access to railheads and stations, while quality roads were built in the Northern Territories to enhance connectivity.

Mining activities expanded substantially during Guggisberg's tenure. Gold mining, which had been practised traditionally for centuries, grew through industrial methods introduced by African and European companies, particularly in the Tarkwa district. By 1910, gold exports exceeded £1 million annually. Manganese mining began at Nsuta near Tarkwa in 1916, while diamonds were discovered in 1919, with commercial production beginning in 1920, mainly in the Eastern Region.

Agricultural development was another cornerstone of Guggisberg's policies. His administration supported the expansion of cocoa production and encouraged agricultural diversification. While historians often credit Guggisberg alone for this agricultural revolution, the role of peasant farmers was equally significant. Farmers improved production methods, enhanced cocoa quality through better drying and packaging, and formed associations to demand fairer prices from European firms.

By the end of World War I, farmers had increased output in crops such as cocoa, coconut, oil palm and rubber, responding to rising international demand. Cocoa farmers briefly took control of shipment and marketing between 1918 and 1924, before withdrawing due to exploitation by overseas agents.

Much of Guggisberg's success was driven by his personal commitment to development. He is often described as one of the greatest governors the Gold Coast ever had. Long after his departure, his contributions remained visible in the country's transport systems, economic growth and trade expansion, all aimed at making the movement of goods from the interior cheaper and more efficient.

The writer is the Vice President of the Licensed Surveyors Association of Ghana (LiSAG) and an honorary member of the International Federation of Surveyors (FIG).