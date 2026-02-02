Nigeria: Lagos City Marathon - Organisers Break Down $250,000 Prize Purse for 42km Elite Race

press release

With 12 days to go to the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, organisers have released details of the $250,000 prize money structure for the elite 42km race.

The prize money, which applies to both men and women in the elite category, highlights the marathon's commitment to rewarding excellence, attracting world-class athletes, and maintaining its World Athletics Gold Label standing.

Under the official breakdown, the winner of the 42km elite race will take home $50,000, while the second-place finisher will earn $20,000. The third position is valued at $15,000, with athletes finishing fourth and fifth receiving $12,000 and $10,000 respectively.

Further down the field, the sixth-place finisher will earn $8,000, seventh place is rewarded with $6,000, while the eighth-place athlete will receive $4,000, ensuring deep incentives across the elite rankings.

The substantial prize purse continues to be a major attraction for elite marathoners from Kenya, Ethiopia, Uganda, Nigeria, and beyond, as Lagos prepares to host another fiercely contested edition of Africa's biggest road race.

Scheduled for Saturday, 14 February, the 11th Access Bank Lagos City Marathon will also feature a new race route, starting from ORCA Mall, Victoria Island, passing through sections of the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Road, and finishing at the iconic Eko Atlantic City.