Nigeria: Labour Union to Hold 'Solidarity Rally' in Abuja Over FCTA Workers' Strike

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) have announced plans to stage a peaceful solidarity rally in Abuja in support of striking workers of the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

The rally, scheduled for Tuesday, 3 February, will take place at the Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA), according to a joint statement issued by the two labour unions on Sunday.

The unions said the rally is aimed at publicly reaffirming their backing for members of the Joint Union Action Committee (JUAC), who have been at the centre of an industrial dispute with the FCTA.

"In further demonstration of our solidarity, we hereby inform all affiliates that the TUC and NLC shall stage a peaceful solidarity rally to the FCDA on Tuesday, 3rd February. This rally is to publicly affirm that an injury to one is an injury to all, and that the Nigerian labour movement will not abandon its own," the statement reads.

Reaffirms 'total commitment'

In the statement signed by Benson Upah, Acting General Secretary of the NLC and Nuhu Toro, Secretary General of the TUC, said their support for the striking workers remains firm despite pressure on the labour movement to abandon the action.

"We restate, clearly and without ambiguity, our total commitment to this struggle. This is a struggle rooted in justice, fairness, and respect for labour rights and must be pursued with unity of purpose and an unbreakable spirit," the statement read.

The unions urged JUAC members to remain "steadfast, resolute and courageous in the defence of their rights and dignity."

They also warned against intimidation or repression and attempts to wear out insisting that hardship and fear should not force workers to give up their demands.

They added that labour victories are historically achieved through sustained collective action.

"History has taught us that rights are never gifted - they are won through collective resistance and principled struggle," the unions said.

Call for mobilisation

The unions directed all affiliate unions and state councils in the FCT to mobilise members for the rally, stressing that the action would be lawful and peaceful.

"All affiliates and state councils are directed to mobilise massively and participate fully in this lawful and peaceful action," they said, adding that details of the rally's convergence points and timing would be communicated through respective affiliates.

"To workers in FCTA, we say, you are not alone. We will not abandon you. No retreat, no surrender," the statement said.

Minister's aide questions rally

Shortly after the rally was announced, Lere Olayinka, Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media to the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, criticised the planned protest, questioning the basis for continued agitation.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Mr Olayinka said FCTA workers had already received their January salaries, alongside partial payment of outstanding wage arrears.

"FCTA workers received their January salary last week Friday, with one month payment of the five months arrears of Wage Award," he wrote.

According to him, two out of the five months' wage award arrears have now been paid, with the remaining three months scheduled for payment alongside February, March and April salaries.

He also claimed that the FCTA workers on whose behalf the protest is being organised had resumed work, and "were seen at work last week Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and will be at work tomorrow.

He further accused the NLC of mobilising workers from other sectors who, he said, ought to be at their duty posts.

He also questioned why the NLC was focusing on the FCTA despite similar wage award issues in other parts of the country.

"More than 20 states have stopped paying the Wage Award or did not implement it at all. NLC has not done anything. It is the FCT that is paying and has paid two months out of the five months arrears that is the problem of NLC," he added.

Background

PREMIUM TIMES had reported that the wage dispute comes amid ongoing legal proceedings following an indefinite strike by FCTA workers under JUAC, which began on 19 January over unresolved welfare concerns.

Following a motion by Mr Wike, the National Industrial Court ordered the workers to suspend the strike. The case was adjourned to 25 March, for further hearing.

Meanwhile, the NLC and the TUC have accused the FCT Minister of intimidating workers and reiterated support for the striking staff.

In a joint statement, the unions described the National Industrial Court ruling as 'one-sided' and urged workers to be courageous.