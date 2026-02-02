Gambia: Interior Minister Lays Down Hard Line On Security Reform

The Minister for Interior, Hon. Abdoulie Sanyang, issued a firm and uncompromising call to the country's security services at the annual security sector retreat to embrace reform, teamwork, and deliver results for the Gambian people, warning that failure is not an option.

Opening the annual security sector retreat, the minister said the gathering is part of a deliberate strategy by the Ministry of Interior to strengthen coordination between the ministry and institutions under its supervision, as well as cooperation among the services. He reminded participants that their collective mission is simple but demanding; to provide safety and security for the people of The Gambia, whose welfare they are duty bound to protect.

Minister Sanyang, outlined his vision of "a Gambia where every person feels safe and secure, with smartly controlled borders, a prison system that guarantees human dignity, and a secure national document management system."

He stressed that this vision cannot be achieved by the ministry alone, but only through the commitment and leadership of the security institutions.

He said the ministry is currently undergoing unprecedented reform and restructuring aimed at improving performance and consolidating gains. According to him, reform is about doing things better than before, even when it requires difficult but necessary decisions. Such decisions, he acknowledged, often affect institutions and individuals and naturally attract resistance, as people fear losing comfort and privileges.

However, the minister made it clear that his team is determined to deliver results and will not shy away from decisions they believe will make The Gambia safer and better.

He assured participants that the reforms are not targeted at individuals, but are institution-focused, designed to build strong, independent and accountable bodies that serve the national interest.

He described reform as a process of change and improvement in methods, norms and practices, noting that organisations that adapt to new realities are more likely to succeed than those that remain static. In an era of rapid technological advancement, he warned, institutions that resist reform risk becoming obsolete and unable to meet present-day security needs.

Minister Sanyang pointed out that reluctance to change within law enforcement institutions has not gone unnoticed, urging officers to be ready for reform as a policy priority. He called on participants to provide leadership and embrace change, saying the destination is within reach if they work together and move faster.

He noted that public patience is running out, with citizens demanding action against crime in all its forms. "They want our streets free from drugs, robbery and accidents, adding that the harmful impact of drugs on the youth must be reduced; we must deliver this, and in fact, we must do it. That is our only option."

The minister reminded the retreat that the President entered into a social contract with the people and entrusted security institutions to help fulfill that promise. Failure, he warned, would disappoint the President and undermine his tenure, at a cost the country would collectively pay.

Emphasising collective responsibility, he said no single institution can succeed alone. If one fails, all are judged together. He called for complementarity, not competition, stressing that each institution has a distinct mandate designed by law and policy, with no overlap.

He urged mutual respect and the use of each institution's unique strengths to achieve shared goals. "Either we win together or we lose together, there is no middle ground."

Minister Sanyang said the retreat provides space for frank and respectful dialogue and expressed hope that participants would leave Kartong with clearer direction to improve performance and accountability.

He concluded by commending the Permanent Secretary and his team for conceptualising the retreat, declaring: "A team we are meant to be, and a strong team we shall be."

