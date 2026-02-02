Liberia: EU, Partners Bolster Legislative Oversight in Liberia With New Grant Signing

Monrovia — Efforts to hold the Liberian Legislature accountable received a significant boost on Thursday, January 29, as the Legislative Monitoring Coalition of Liberia (LEMOL) signed a major grant agreement under a European Union-funded governance project.

The signing, held at the Netherlands Institute for Multiparty Democracy (NIMD) headquarters in Sinkor, marks a milestone in strengthening state accountability. The project is funded by the European Union, with co-sponsorship from Sweden and Ireland, and implemented by NIMD in partnership with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

Shifting Focus: Institutional Over Individual Performance

Addressing stakeholders, NIMD Country Director Cllr. Oscar Bloh clarified that the monitoring framework is not designed to "grade" individual lawmakers, but to evaluate the Legislature as a whole.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"This is not about scorecards for individuals," Bloh stated. "It is about assessing institutional performance across four pillars: participation, inclusion, transparency, and accountability."

The project utilizes a "cluster-based approach," where specific CSOs track performance indicators. For example, the Center for Media Studies and Peacebuilding (CEMESP) leads the participation cluster, while the Institute for Democratic Action and Development (IDAD) oversees transparency and accountability.

International Partners Urge "Evidence-Based" Oversight

The international community emphasized that for civil society to be effective, its monitoring must be beyond reproach. Dimitri De Peus, representing EU Ambassador Nienke Trooster (formerly Marie-Paul), stressed that credibility is the coalition's greatest currency.

"Oversight is most effective when carried out with integrity and validated methodologies," De Peus said. "The credibility of civil society depends on ethical standards and evidence-based work."

Katie Green, UNDP Chief Technical Advisor, noted that the initiative has already shown "early visibility," particularly during recent budget cycles. She highlighted that the grant will allow CSOs to harmonize their advocacy messages rather than working in silos.

A Unified Front for Reform

The coalition expressed a clear-eyed view of the challenges ahead. Joseph Chanyon of IDAD remarked that while the task is daunting, collective pressure is the only way to ensure the Legislature serves the public interest.

"We cannot do this alone, but together we can apply sustained pressure on leaders to do the right thing," Chanyon said. "Effective oversight is critical to achieving the development Liberians desire."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance Europe and Africa By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

As Liberia continues to refine its democratic institutions, the LEMOL initiative serves as a bridge between the halls of the Capitol Building and the citizens who expect results from their elected representatives.