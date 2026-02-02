Liberia: BNB Opens New Headquarters in Monrovia, Signals Long-Term Commitment to Liberia's Fintech Future

Monrovia — Leading fintech company BnB on Thursday officially dedicated its new headquarters in downtown Monrovia, a move the company says underscores its deepening commitment to Liberia's growing digital financial ecosystem.

The dedication ceremony, held on Randall Street, brought together regulators, bank executives, mobile network operators, partners, marking a major milestone for the fast-growing financial technology firm.

Speaking at the event, BnB Managing Director David Ojo described the opening of the new headquarters as more than just a physical expansion, calling it a clear statement of confidence in Liberia and its people.

"This milestone is more than the opening of a building; it is a clear statement of our commitment to Liberia," Ojo said. "We believe in this market, we believe in its people, and we are intentional about the future of Liberia's financial ecosystem."

Ojo said BnB's operations in Liberia have been guided by a core mission to deepen financial inclusion by making financial services more accessible, reliable, and innovative for individuals, businesses, and communities. According to him, the new headquarters will enhance the company's capacity to serve customers more efficiently while supporting partners and scaling operations nationwide.

He emphasized that collaboration has been central to BnB's growth, noting strategic partnerships with banks, mobile network operators, regulators, and other industry players as critical to strengthening trust, interoperability, and innovation within the financial sector.

Highlighting BnB's milestones in Liberia, Ojo pointed to the launch of remittance services directly into mobile money wallets, the introduction of a digital foreign exchange solution in 2022, outbound payment integrations with telecom partners, and the steady expansion of the company's agent network across the country.

He also cited the rollout of the BnB CashApp, which enables seamless local and international transactions, bill payments, airtime top-ups, and push-and-pull services with telecom operators, bringing everyday financial services closer to ordinary Liberians.

Looking ahead, Ojo reaffirmed BnB's commitment to continued investment in both physical and digital infrastructure, as well as in people, partnerships, and homegrown innovations that support Liberia's economic growth.

"As we look to the future, BnB remains committed to championing innovation and contributing meaningfully to the development of Liberia's digital financial ecosystem," he said.

The opening of BnB's new head office comes amid Liberia's accelerating shift toward digital payments and financial technology, positioning the company as a key player in efforts to expand financial access and modernize the country's financial services landscape.