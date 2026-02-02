Nigeria: Dongban-Mensem Charges Wike On Timely Renovation of IBB Golf Club

The Chairman, Board of Trustees of the IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, has urged the FCT Minister, Nyesom Wike, to expedite the renovation of IBB golf course for it to begin functioning.

She made the appeal in her address at the flag off ceremony of the rehabilitation and upgrade of the course by Julius Berger.

An internal conflicts that led to the shutting down of the 18-hole IBB course since April 26, 2025 has also provided a window for its rehabilitation by Wike, who ordered the clubhouse to be remodelled.

Dongban-Mensem, who incidentally is the President of the Court of Appeal, said the golf course, established 35 years ago in the Maitama district as the pioneer green golf course in the entire West African sub-region had never undergone a total and holistic rehabilitation of the scale being carried out.

"The commitment of the Hon. Minister of FCT to ensuring the restoration of this national monument cannot be overemphasized. I therefore respectfully appeal to His Excellency to see to the successful completion of this laudable project, so that this treasured facility may be fully restored to its rightful place of pride and excellence," Dongban-Mensem said.

According to her, for many years, the course, described as a gem was subjected to relentless use, with little respite.

She's grateful to President Bola Tinubu for his timely intervention in acceding to the request of the FCT Minister to rescue and restore the golf facility.

"The golf course stands as a monumental pride of all Nigerians. For many years, it positioned Nigeria and indeed Africa as a preferred destination for golf tourism, attracting golfers from across the continent and beyond, while projecting the nation's image of excellence, hospitality and global relevance," she said.

She added that the upgrading of the facility was fundamental to providing a standard training facility for young golfers to fast track their preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.