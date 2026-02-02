Nigeria: Labour Union Accuses TotalEnergies Expatriates of Bullying Nigerian Colleagues

A group in Nigeria, the Movement of Intellectuals for National Development, has petitioned the Nigerian Senate, requesting it to investigate TotalEnergies EP Nigeria over the alleged workplace abuses, according to a report by BusinessDay newspaper.

Nigerian oil workers are putting pressure on the management of the French multinational petroleum company, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd, to take action on expatriates accused of intimidation, bullying, and harassment of their Nigerian colleagues.

They also complained of an influx of expatriates, who they said are taking jobs that could be handled by local skilled workers.

The workers, under the branch of the Petroleum & Natural Gas Senior Staff Association of Nigeria (PENGASSAN) in TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd, declared some of the company's expatriates unwelcome at its facilities in Nigeria, in October last year.

In a letter seen by PREMIUM TIMES, PENGASSAN said it took the decision after the company management allegedly refused to respond or take action on their complaint of workplace abuses.

The letter, dated 24 October 2025, was signed by the association's branch Chairman, Abdulhameed Rabiu, and the Secretary, Opuwariboko Wilson. It was addressed to Matthieu Bouyer, managing director/country chair, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd.

PENGASSAN named the affected expatriates as Jean-Christophe Agrati, a contract and procurement manager, and Sabine Brochard, a strategic planning officer. It accused the two of "persistently creating a hostile work environment for colleagues in the Nigerian Affiliate".

It also named Marc Mainguy, a senior geomechanics engineer, accused of "serious breach to our security and safety protocols", and Erik Korf, an executive manager, "for perpetuating himself in the affiliate, through the support of management following the completion of his assignment and successful handover to a new EGM JVA FOPS."

A Nigerian employee of TotalEnergies, Obi Imemba, the executive director, Joint Venture Asset, was also declared persona non grata by the union.

In a similar letter to Mr Bouyer on 20 October last year, PENGASSAN alleged that the expatriate, Mr Mainguy, had scaled the company's perimeter fence in violation of safety and security protocols.

The association said it was surprised that TotalEnergies management in Nigeria had yet to set up a panel to investigate the alleged incident.

"We are constrained to ask, if the concerned personnel were a Nigerian, would this not have led to severe sanctions?" the union stated in the letter. "It is important to further mention that this action not only undermines the company's security framework but also sets a dangerous precedent for indiscipline within the workplace."

The union, in the 24 October 2025 letter, presented three demands to the management.

"The Expats be immediately and permanently demobilised from the Affiliate, never to return. All jobs hitherto handled by Nigerians with demonstrable competence be returned to Nigerians. Steps be taken to immediately stem the recent rude mannerisms expats are beginning to portray. There are instances of shouting at colleagues, unnecessary aggressiveness, undue pressure and a general colonial mindset.

"We have the reports, and we shall address all of them adequately, should Management fail to do the needful," it stated, adding that it was committed to industrial harmony and "constructive dialogue" with the management.

Group petitions Senate

PREMIUM TIMES contacted TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd's Country Communication Manager, Charles Ebereonwu, on 26 January via text message for his comment, but he requested that our reporter send an email on the matter.

Our reporter emailed some questions to Mr Ebereonwu on 26 January, to which he acknowledged receipt. However, as of 2 February, seven days after, he had yet to respond to the questions.

The Secretary of the PENGASSAN branch at TotalEnergies Nig Ltd, Mr Wilson, declined to speak on the matter when our reporter contacted him by phone.

"It is only the national (leadership of PENGASSAN) that can speak on this," Mr Wilson said.

A group in Nigeria, the Movement of Intellectuals for National Development, has petitioned the Nigerian Senate, requesting that it investigate TotalEnergies EP Nigeria over alleged workplace abuses, according to a report by BusinessDay newspaper.

The paper reported that the group in its petition accused the company of violating the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, including allowing an expatriate to work without seeking prior approval from the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board and non-completion of biometric registration, overstaying in Nigeria after completion of the assignment, and occupying roles meant for Nigerians.

The paper reported that the group's petition also drew attention to the award of contracts to foreign firms without proper procedures, which it said violated the Nigerian Oil and Gas Industry Content Development Act, especially when Nigerian companies are available and qualified to undertake such contracts.

About TotalEnergies EP Nigeria

TotalEnergies, with over 1,800 workforce across its various business segments, has been operating in Nigeria's oil and gas sector for over 60 years, focusing on exploration, production and sustainable energy development.

It holds a 40 per cent interest in a joint venture with the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd, and remains a critical supplier to the Nigeria LNG plant, holding a 15 per cent interest in the liquefaction trains.

About three weeks ago, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd announced that it had signed a Sale and Purchase Agreement to sell its 10 per cent non-operated stake in the Nigerian onshore oil asset formerly owned by SPDC, now renamed Renaissance, after last year's failed deal with Chappal Energies.

The Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) had cancelled the approval for TotalEnergies $860 million asset sale to Chappal last year.

The NUPRC's Head of Media and Strategic Communications, Eniola Akinkuotu, told PREMIUM TIMES that Chappal failed to raise the funds, and as a result, TotalEnergies did not fulfil its requirement to pay regulatory fees and cover funds for environmental rehabilitation and future liabilities.

Mr Bouyer, a French national, was appointed the managing director of TotalEnergies EP Nigeria Ltd on 21 August 2023.