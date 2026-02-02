Nigeria/Morocco: Deliberate and Bold Decisions

There is an adage which says once bitten twice shy. That was what Morocco thought to itself after they lost the 2010 World Cup hosting right to South Africa.

Former FIFA president, Sepp Blatter wanted to compensate Africa for the support the continent gave him all the years his mandate as head of the world football governing was renewed.

Africa always gave a block vote to Blatter during their elective Congress, being the largest Confederation with 54 members.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He believed that for the competition to be truly called a World Cup, it must rotate round all the continents of the world.

After Asia got the nod to host the 2002 edition through South Korea and Japan, Blatter supported Africa to host the 2006 edition and so encouraged Africa to put in bids.

Two African countries, South Africa and Morocco showed interest but Blatter had a soft spot for South Africa owing to the standard infrastructure they had. He expected both countries to have a discussion so that Morocco withdraws for South Africa which had a better chance. Morocco would hear none of it and so both countries went into contest with other European countries.

After the first ballot, Morocco was knocked off, leaving South Africa and Germany to fight for it. Blattter's calculation that in case of a tie between both countries, his vote which was the trump card, would give it to South Africa, failed.

The Oceania vote which was expected to be cast for South Africa following the directive from their Confederation to tie the votes was not cast as their president and delegate, Charles Dempsey abstained. Germany won the 2006 hosting right painfully.

When it came to 2010, Blatter stood his ground and was able to convince the FIFA Congress that it was the turn of Africa. So only African countries were allowed to bid.

And it came down again to Morocco and South Africa.

South Africa got the nod because they had standard stadia on ground which just needed some upgrades as against Morocco that must build new ones.

Morocco took the disappointment in good faith but rather than sulk and relax, they went to work. They put up world class stadia as well as other infrastructure that met world standards.

Their world class stadia and other infrastructure drew the attention of the world, especially CAF and FIFA which started courting Morocco as the beautiful bride of football.

The development of their infrastructure also helped them to develop their football so much so that both their men and women's national teams started rubbing shoulders with the best in Africa and the world.

At the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, Morocco's Atlas Lions shook the world, reaching the semi-finals, the first African side to do so.

Two years later, their female team also reached the African Women's Nations Cup, AWCON which they hosted but lost to Nigeria's Super Falcons after going up 2-0.

So when the 2025 AFCON came which they hosted, their expectation to be crowned African champions, the first time in 50 years and on home soil was high.

They also saw it as an opportunity to let the world know they would be a good host as they prepare to host the World Cup jointly with Spain and Portugal in 2030.

The atmosphere at the venues, organization and attendance of matches by enthusiastic Moroccans received an applause from Africa and the world at large They pulled through the group stage and knockout stages even though with controversial officiating especially in the final against Senegal which made most people conclude that CAF actually wanted them to win it.

The saddest point of this year's AFCON was the decision of Senegal, on the orders of their coach, Pape Thiaw to walk out of the pitch in protest of a penalty, that was genuine anyway.

Their argument was that they equally had a penalty which the referee ignored and also had a goal disallowed for an infringement on Achraf Hakimi.

The Senegalese came back to continue the game and later won the match 1-0 after Morocco's star boy, Brahim Diaz had lost the controversial penalty.

For bringing the final into disrepute before the whole world, it was obvious CAF was going to sanction those found wanting in the whole saga.

Morocco wanted CAF to strip Senegal of the title and award it to them. But was their demand legitimate? No.

The Senegalese walkout was quite wrong, it was not because of safety reasons but in protest of a penalty.

The saving grace was that they came back to continue with the match and concluded it. So it couldn't have been an abandoned match to warrant forfeiture.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer Morocco By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

That was why the disciplinary action taken by CAF was just fines and bans for the team, players and their coach.

CAF did not end it there. It also spotted some actions that brought disrepute to the game on the side of Morocco and equally extended fines to their federation as well as a fine for Hakimi who displayed an unprofessional conduct.

CAF acted wisely by not sparing Morocco because they are always a willing host of its events.

Morocco is free to appeal CAF's bold decisions like it has said it would do but I am very sure it will end in the trash can.

Their fans are already threatening that their country won't host CAF's competition anymore as a result of the sanctions.

If Moroccan authorities listen to their protesting citizens and decide not to host CAF events anymore, their deliberate decision to build great infrastructure would come to nought as the stadia would lie waste and deteriorate.

So here is to CAF for its bold decision to sanction both Senegal and Morocco and also to Morocco for their deliberate decision to build standard infrastructure which has impacted on their football greatly.