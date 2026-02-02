Nigeria: Victor Boniface Offers Help to Nigeria-Based Player After ACL Surgery Appeal

Bayer Leverkusen forward Victor Boniface has pledged to support a young Nigerian footballer, identified as Grace Boy, who is seeking financial assistance for physiotherapy and rehabilitation after undergoing anterior cruciate ligament surgery.

The appeal was made public on Friday when the injured player contacted the Super Eagles striker via X, asking for help to continue his recovery process following surgery carried out in Nigeria, which he said lacked adequate post-operative care.

In his message, Grace Boy highlighted his fears about the rehabilitation stage of his treatment and his determination to return to competitive football.

"I am calling on your attention sir to seek for your kind support in this difficult time of my career, having to undergo an ACL surgery in Nigeria without a proper follow-up care has been my biggest fear. Please, I am calling on your attention to seek for your support to continue my physiotherapy and rehab session, so I can be able to return back to playing football again," Grace Boy wrote.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

He also extended well wishes to Boniface, who is currently recovering from an injury of his own.

Reacting to the request, Boniface sympathised with the difficulties faced by young footballers in Nigeria and disclosed that he has often offered help to players privately, away from the public eye.

"E no easy for young Nigeria player I swear. I know how many player I have help without people knowing. We go try help you," the 24-year-old striker replied.