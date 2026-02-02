Nigeria: Oyo, Unicef Recommit to Ending Open Defecation

Oyo State government, in partnership with UNICEF, has reaffirmed its commitment to ending open defecation and expanding access to safe water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) services in Ibarapa East local government area.

The chairman of the Oyo State Rural Water Supply and Sanitation Agency (OYORUWASSA), Alhaji Babalola Afobaje, said the strong collaboration between the agency and the local government was critical to the success of WASH interventions.

He disclosed that Ibarapa East is a priority area, with UNICEF investing significantly in water access, including the installation of ten solar-powered boreholes.

He added that UNICEF is supporting three LGAs in Oyo State towards Open Defecation Free (ODF) certification, noting that four wards in Ibarapa East are yet to attain the status.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Afobaje urged communities to take ownership of the facilities through proper maintenance and active participation of WASH Committees, stressing that collective responsibility is essential to achieving and sustaining ODF status.

The Eleruwa of Eruwa Land, Oba Samuel Adebayo Adegbola, commended the interventions but noted that the existing boreholes were insufficient to meet growing water demands.

He appealed for more facilities, pledged increased community sensitization on toilet use, and called for stronger monitoring to prevent vandalism.

The chairman of Ibarapa East local government, Hon Arogundade Kazeem Owolabi, appreciated OYORUWASSA and UNICEF, assuring that the council would closely monitor projects and intensify sensitization efforts in collaboration with traditional leaders.

UNICEF WASH facilitator, Dr Orimoloye Emmanuel, noted that only two LGAs in the South-West have attained ODF certification, stressing the need for stronger commitment from local governments, communities and traditional institutions.

He added that sustained community ownership would encourage UNICEF to expand its support across Oyo State.