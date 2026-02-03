Nigeria, Saudi Arabia Deepen Cooperation On Housing Development

Abuja — As part of Nigeria's investor engagement on the sidelines of the 2026 Real Estate Future Forum (RFF 2026) in Riyadh, the Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has held a high-level bilateral meeting with the Saudi Arabian Minister of Municipal and Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRAH), Majed bin Abdullah Al-Hogail, alongside senior officials of the ministry.

During the meeting, Dangiwa presented Nigeria's flagship Renewed Hope Housing Programme, highlighting its scale, structured delivery architecture, and strong alignment with private capital, a statement from the ministry stressed.

He also showcased the federal government's building materials manufacturing hubs initiative, aimed at accelerating local production, reducing construction costs, creating jobs, and strengthening Nigeria's construction value chain.

"Nigeria is positioning housing not just as a social good, but as a major driver of economic growth, industrialisation, and investment," Dangiwa said. "Under the Renewed Hope Housing Programme, we are delivering homes at scale across income segments, supported by clear policies, bankable public, private partnership frameworks, and strong demand fundamentals.

"We are keen to deepen collaboration with the Kingdom through MOMRAH and to be introduced to reputable Saudi developers, manufacturers, financiers, and technology partners who are ready to enter the Nigerian market.

"Our Building Materials Manufacturing Hubs, in particular, offer a compelling opportunity for Saudi investors to participate in local production and long-term value creation," the minister noted.

In his response, Al-Hogail welcomed Nigeria's reform-oriented housing agenda and expressed openness to enhanced institutional cooperation between both countries.

"Saudi Arabia recognises the scale of Nigeria's housing demand and the seriousness of the reforms being undertaken to unlock private investment," Al-Hogail said. "There are clear areas of synergy between our housing and urban development objectives, especially in large-scale housing delivery, construction technologies, and local manufacturing," he stated.

He further noted that MOMRAH would support engagement with relevant Saudi stakeholders.

"We see value in facilitating connections between Nigerian counterparts and reputable Saudi entities with the experience, capital, and technical capacity to contribute meaningfully to Nigeria's housing and construction sector," he added.