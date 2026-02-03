Nigeria: Zamfara Okays ₦3.6bn for Upgrade of State Radio Station

The Zamfara State Executive Council (EXCO) has approved the sum of ₦3.6 billion for the upgrade and re-equipping of the Zamfara State AM Radio Station.

The approval was given at the council's meeting chaired by Governor Dauda Lawal at the Government House, Gusau.

Briefing journalists after the meeting, the Commissioner for Information and Culture, Muhammad Mahmud Dantawasa, said the approval was part of the administration's efforts to revitalise state-owned media organisations and strengthen effective information dissemination to the public.

He said the project involves the supply of modern broadcasting equipment and has been awarded to ECALPEMOS Technologies, a firm with experience in broadcast technology.

According to him, the project is expected to be completed within 90 days, during which the contractor will supply and install the equipment to enhance operational capacity, signal coverage and overall broadcast quality of the AM radio station.

Dantawasa said the council noted that the upgrade would significantly improve public access to timely, accurate and reliable information, especially in rural communities.

He added that the project would support government policies, public enlightenment and socio-economic development across the state.

Governor Lawal, he said, reaffirmed his administration's commitment to repositioning the media as a critical partner in governance, transparency and citizens' engagement.

The governor also assured that all approved projects would be executed in line with due process and global best practices.